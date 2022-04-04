Frosted Flakes: Women’s Basketball Champions, Klepto-Cat, and the Jeep

Spring has sprung in Nebraska.

We have five calves on the ground here on the ranch.

I also travelled to NACTA (an ag college association for two- and four-year schools) that host an annual contest in topics such as livestock, precision ag, business, communication, mechanics, a quiz bowl and more. Most years, the competitions are far away, but they were held in Nebraska for 2022. 2023 is likely to be in California.

North Platte still has a lot of Sandhill Cranes residing in the area. Listening to them as they migrate northward really emphasized the spring season. The grass is greening up. We are in a drought, but springtime grass is such an optimistic sign.

Of course, it wouldn’t be spring without a blizzard. Our five vans made it through the weather, but we saw many vehicles stuck in ditches. There was one semi on its side in the interstate median. There were other colleges that had to move slowly and arrived later than anticipated because of the weather.

Ultimately, everyone made is safe and sound. Memories were made and the next generation of ag professionals took their first steps into the work world. Chances are, the food you eat a few years from now will have been produced behind the influence of some of the young people I was around this past weekend.

You are in good hands.

