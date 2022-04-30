Day 3 NFL Draft/Ochaun Mathis Watch Thread

After two exciting days of the 2022 NFL Draft, the third and final four rounds takes place today. Coverage of today’s fourth through seventh rounds kicks off at 11:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, April 30th at 11:00 A.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Network Coverages

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Jurgens and Taylor-Britt Find New Homes

Last night we saw our first two Huskers drafted in the second round as Cam Jurgens was selected by the Eagles and Cam Taylor-Britt was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.” @JasonKelce sees a lot of his qualities in Eagles pick Cam Jurgens



Tune in HERE: https://t.co/1OiRSmAoru pic.twitter.com/RIfXJsQIzL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 30, 2022

From one Husker to another Watch @CamTaylorBritt_ get his draft call from a former @HuskerFBNation QB.#RuleTheJungle | #RuleTheDraft



Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/6GzXTdIpMW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 30, 2022

How Many More Huskers Will be Drafted?

Today’s attention now turns to JoJo Domann, Samori Toure and Austin Allen. These three have the best shot to get drafted today. Domann should be a lock and could be taken early in the fourth but won’t last past the fifth round. Toure and Allen are not locks, but have a great shot.

Typically around 30 receivers are drafted each year and 17 have already been taken. There is a good chance we see close to 40 drafted this year. I can’t imagine there are 40 better receivers in this class that are better than Toure. Keep an eye on the 49ers with him.

For Allen it may be tougher. Only four tight ends have been taken so far which isn’t a good sign. This tight end class lacked elite prospect but had a good depth in the middle rounds. Usually only 14 tight ends are drafted and Allen is currently the 14th best available tight end according to ESPN.

Ochaun Mathis Watch

The NFL Draft isn’t the only thing Nebraska fans have on their minds today as Mathis is planning on annoucing his transfer desitination around 3:00 today. It will either be Nebraska or our good friends down in Austin. To get to know Mathis better, here is my film breakdown.