Get to Know New Husker Ochaun Mathis

In a battle against former Big 12 rival, the Huskers win out in getting TCU transfer Ochaun (Oh shawn) Mathis to come to Lincoln. The top rated player in the transfer portal, Mathis potentially gives the Huskers their most talented edge pass rusher since Randy Gregory.

What is Nebraska Getting?

Mathis is a 6’5 247lb athletic pass rusher has the speed and bend to beat offensive tackles around the corner while using his quickness to to counter. But what I love the most about Mathis is how he uses his long arms to keep opposing lineman off his body. For a more complete breakdown of Mathis’ game, check out my film breakdown.

Low Sack Production

In 36 career games at TCU, Mathis only has 12.5 sacks with eight of them coming in 2020. And while some will be concerned about those low numbers, I am not. Mainly because I didn’t feel TCU’s defensive scheme was set up for Mathis to put up big numbers.

Instead of being turned loose and using his athleticism to get after the quarterback, the TCU pass rusher was often asked to read first and then react. And too often that needing to hesitate often cost Mathis valuable time getting to the quarterback and left him a step away while the quarterback was getting the ball out fast.

How He Fits

Nebraska does return both starting linebackers in Garret Nelson and Caleb Tannor but did lose Pheldarius Payne to Virginia Tech. Even with both experienced starters back, Mathis is likely to take over and quickly become a starter and form a nice three person rotation with Tannor and Nelson.

I can’t wait to see how Chinander utilizes Mathis allowing him to pin his ears back and come hard off the edge, but also using putting him on the move. Chinander often would loop Tannor inside and will likely do the same as Mathis has good lateral agility and burst which could give him some free runs.