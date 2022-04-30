Five Huskers Sign as Undrafted Free Agents

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and just because JoJo Domann, Austin Allen, Damion Daniels and Deontai Williams were not drafted, it doesn’t mean their NFL dreams are over. Sure it would be great to hear your name called. But as an undrafted free agent the players have a bit more control over where they end up going. Here is a look at where each of the Huskers players have landed.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Fellow Blackshirt Jojo Domann (@TheDomannator) is signing with Indianapolis Colts, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 30, 2022

The biggest surprise of the draft for the Huskers was Domann didn’t get drafted. The fact that Domann didn’t go likely meant teams were unsure what position Domann was going to play for them. Landing in Indianapolis is a good spot for Domann. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has had success with the Chargers converting Kyzir White from a college safety to contributing linebacker.

Austin Allen, New York Giants

If there is a benefit of being undrafted in that you may be able to pick your team and potentially have a better shot at making a roster. That could be the case here with Allen and the Giants. It helps that the Giants have a new General Manager and Head Coach, so they don’t have any allegiances to the current roster. The Giants also don’t have an established tight end on their roster. Ricky Seals-Jones was brought in as a free agent and Daniel Bellinger was drafted on Day 3, but that’s about it.

Damion Daniels, Houston Texans

Houston has one of the poorest and thinnest rosters in the NFL, so any undrafted free agent they signed has a good opportunity to make the team. Defensive tackle is one of those think positions as only former Husker Maliek Collins has really established himself. Under Lovie Smith the Texans do play a four man front and he does utilize a nose tackle which should be a great fit for Daniels.

Deontai Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Deontai Williams has always struck me as a player that would catch on with an NFL team and be a special teams contributor for many years. In Seattle he has a great shot to do that. Plus his skill set is perfect for Seattle’s Cover 3 defense that has the strong safety play down in the box. But with Jamal Adams entrenched as the starter, Williams could work his way into a reserve role.

UPDATE:

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Much like Allen, Ben Stille is headed to a team that has a new coaching staff looking to find players to fit their scheme. Stille will have his work cut out for him, but his ability to play multiple techniques should help his cause.