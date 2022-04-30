Green Bay drafts Samori Toure with the 258th pick

With the 258th pick in the 7th round the Green Bay Packers selected Samori Toure, making him the third Husker to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Toure’s selection makes him the first Husker receiver to be drafted since 2015 when Kenny Bell was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green Bay needed to add some receivers to replace the recently traded Devante Adams and by taking Toure in the 7th round he is their third receiver taken in this draft. Toure should fit well within Green Bay’s offense as a vertical threat much like Marques Valdez-Scantling had before signing with the Chiefs. Making a roster as a 7th round pick may be difficult, but Toure’s ability to contribute on special teams should help his cause.

We wish Toure all the luck in Green Bay!