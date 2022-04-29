Cincinnati Bengals selects Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th Pick

With the 60th pick in the 2nd round the Bengals selected Cam Taylor-Britt, making him the second Husker to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor-Britt is also the first defensive back to go in the first three rounds since 2014 when the New Orleans Saints drafted Stanley Jean-Baptist with the 58th overall pick.

THE PICK IS IN



Welcome to Cincinnati, Cam! pic.twitter.com/4QX8poMFQZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 30, 2022

After taking safety Daxton Hill from Michigan in the first round, the Bengals doubled up taking Cam Taylor-Britt with their second round pick. Cornerback was a big need for the Bengals who got exposed in the Super Bowl having to play journeyman Eli Apple. Taylor-Britt’s physicality and speed will be a welcome addition to the Bengals who love to have their corners play press man coverage.

We congratulate Cam on being drafted and wish luck in Cincinnati!