Cincinnati Bengals selects Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th Pick

Taylor-Britt goes in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Johannes
new
Ohio State v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

With the 60th pick in the 2nd round the Bengals selected Cam Taylor-Britt, making him the second Husker to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor-Britt is also the first defensive back to go in the first three rounds since 2014 when the New Orleans Saints drafted Stanley Jean-Baptist with the 58th overall pick.

After taking safety Daxton Hill from Michigan in the first round, the Bengals doubled up taking Cam Taylor-Britt with their second round pick. Cornerback was a big need for the Bengals who got exposed in the Super Bowl having to play journeyman Eli Apple. Taylor-Britt’s physicality and speed will be a welcome addition to the Bengals who love to have their corners play press man coverage.

We congratulate Cam on being drafted and wish luck in Cincinnati!

