Baseball/NFL Draft Day 2 Watch Thread

It’s officially draft weekend as the three day event that is taking place in Las Vegas this year. Coverage of tonight’s first round kicks off tonight at 7:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

When: Friday, April 29th at 6:00 P.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Where and How Many Huskers Will be Drafted?

Yesterday I did a full Husker Draft Preview that goes through and projects where I believe each Husker could end up being drafted.

I thought Cam Jurgens may have had a shot to go last night, but he should go sometime tonight within the first half of the second round. Keep an eye on the Eagles, 49ers, Bears and Bengals. Cam Taylor-Britt should likely go in the third round. Keep an eye on the Rams, 49ers, Bengals and Seahawks. It would be a surprise for JoJo Domann to sneak into the back end of the 3rd round, but he is likely going on Saturday.

1st Round Review

Last night after the 1st round concluded I did a recap video talking about all the trades, best and worst picks. Here is a look.