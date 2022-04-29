Baseball/NFL Draft Day 2 Watch Thread

It’s officially draft weekend as the three day event that is taking place in Las Vegas this year. Coverage of tonight’s first round kicks off tonight at 7:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.
How to Watch
When: Friday, April 29th at 6:00 P.M. CST
How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Online Stream: WatchESPN
Network Coverages
ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard
ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland
NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport
Where and How Many Huskers Will be Drafted?
Yesterday I did a full Husker Draft Preview that goes through and projects where I believe each Husker could end up being drafted.
I thought Cam Jurgens may have had a shot to go last night, but he should go sometime tonight within the first half of the second round. Keep an eye on the Eagles, 49ers, Bears and Bengals. Cam Taylor-Britt should likely go in the third round. Keep an eye on the Rams, 49ers, Bengals and Seahawks. It would be a surprise for JoJo Domann to sneak into the back end of the 3rd round, but he is likely going on Saturday.
1st Round Review
Last night after the 1st round concluded I did a recap video talking about all the trades, best and worst picks. Here is a look.
