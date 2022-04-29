Five Heart Podcast 276: Husker Football is the Only Must-See TV

This week for the Five Heart Podcast, Jon is down and out due to stress and exhaustion. So Todd and Greg have a Draft Night discussion.

We talk about the overwhelming number of linemen taken in the first round, and how SHOCKINGLY they are coming from some elite teams. But the consensus in the Corn Nation Slack Chat Room is that Cam Jurgens is a Round 2 guy (I say that because it’s 4:45am when I’m writing this out, so I have the benefit of knowing that he wasn’t taken in the first round)

Then Todd mentions that this weekend we’re expecting to hear the decision of highly sought d-lineman Ochaun Mathis, who is choosing between Nebraska and Texas. That brought to mind an old episode of King of the Hill. Greg describes it. You can just watch it below.

We talk a little about softball and baseball. We talk about Trey McGowens being an early applicant in the 2022 NBA draft. We believe the door is still open for his return.

And finally we talk about the “most beautiful part of Nebraska.”

Enjoy. It’s now 5:00am so I’m going to bed for an hour.