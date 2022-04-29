The Philadelphia Eagles Draft Cam Jurgens with the 51st Pick

With the 51st pick in the 2nd round the Eagles selected Cam Jurgens, making him the first Husker to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is the first Husker to be drafted in the second round since Ameer Abdullah was taken by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. Jurgens is also the highest drafted lineman at Nebraska since Toni Fonoti was taken in the 2nd round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

With the 51st pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select C Cam Jurgens.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/m9XyNgD4m3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2022

Jurgens is a perfect fit with the Eagles who love to have athletic lineman. Philadelphia already has Jason Kelce at center who is one of the best in the NFL. However Kelce is on the downside of his career and 2021 may be his last one with the Eagles. The Eagles love to draft lineman and have them sit and develop for a year before eventually taking over. Jurgens will be joining former Husker teammate Jack Stoll in Philadelphia.

We wish Cam nothing but the best luck with Eagles!