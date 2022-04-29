Friday Flakes: Would You Rather Watch Another Documentary on the 90’s or One on Another Era?

In case you did not know, there is a documentary coming out which covers the Nebraska football teams for the years 1994 through 1997.

The documentary is called “Day By Day” and from the website here is a quick synopsis:

From 1993 to 1997 the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program would have one of the most dominant eras in college football history. What was more amazing than the three national titles in four years was how they did it while being plagued with controversy, injuries and tragedy. Find out how one program became the most dominant of all, leaving their mark in college football history as one of the greatest of all time. Starting this May, Day By Day: The Rise, the first movie in a two-part documentary film series about the 1990s Nebraska Cornhuskers football program led by Coach Tom Osborne, will show across Nebraska.

Here is a trailer. It looks pretty good.

With that said, when I first heard about this I simply shrugged because it’s another thing about the 90s. I’m over it.

That’s mostly because of how Nebraska football has been over the past seven-plus years.

You know what I would pay some money to watch? A two hour documentary of the Bo Pelini years, including his stint as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska. I would love it. There is so much we don’t know that went on behind the doors. There would be great stories. Lots of ups and downs.

So here is a poll below.

Would you rather watch another documentary on the 90’s era of dominance of one of the Pelini years? Or how about the Callahan years? The Riley years?

I think all of those would be extremely interesting.

Poll If you had the watch another documentary on Nebraska football - then which era would you prefer to see? ANOTHER one on the 1993-1997 years of dominance

The Solich era

The Callahan era

The Pelini era

The Riley era vote view results 21% ANOTHER one on the 1993-1997 years of dominance (8 votes)

18% The Solich era (7 votes)

2% The Callahan era (1 vote)

50% The Pelini era (19 votes)

7% The Riley era (3 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

