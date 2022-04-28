NFL Draft 1st Round Watch Thread

It’s officially draft weekend as the three day event that is taking place in Las Vegas this year. Coverage of tonight’s first round kicks off tonight at 7:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, April 28th at 7:00 P.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Network Coverages

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Will Any Huskers Go in the 1st?

Earlier today I did a full Husker Draft Preview that goes through and projects where I believe each Husker could end up being drafted.

As for the first round, the only possibility is Cam Jurgens. While I don’t see him being selected tonight, there a shot that he could slip into the back end of the first round. What you need to watch out for is Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum. If Linderbaum goes in the early twenties then there is a shot a team like the Bengals could take Jurgens at 31.

Mock Draft

Want to see how I project the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Here my final Mock Draft