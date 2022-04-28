Do Nebraska Football Fans Need Another Look Back At the 90s?

Day By Day: The Rise, the first movie in a two-part documentary film series about the 1990s Nebraska Cornhuskers football program led by Coach Tom Osborne, will show across Nebraska.

Is this something Nebraska football fans need to go see, or is this just another “living in the past” adventure that Husker fans should be over by now?

This isn’t a movie review. This is about 90s Nebraska football as it relates to the 2022 Nebraska football season.

I Have Books Out!

On August 21st, 2015, I unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. I was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. I was shocked two more times in the ER. I was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and I was induced into a coma. In January 2016, I received a second stent and in June I was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

I wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life: what happens versus what we want to happen.

You can download a sample here!

“Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” is available world-wide here.

My second book is directed towards heart attack survivors. “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” is based upon the strategies I used to recover my life.

“Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor is available here.

Consider signing up for Jon’s Postlife Crisis newsletter, which is about interests beyond Cornhuskers sports. (I know, right?)