Trey McGowens is an early applicant for the 2022 NBA Draft

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team already knew that freshman star Bryce McGowens had entered into the 2022 NBA Draft and will not be returning to Lincoln next season. However, fans were unaware whether older brother Trey McGowens would be returning next season, entering the draft with the option to return, or entering the draft with no intention to return. That is until yesterday when the NBA officially released the list of early applicants and some clarity was added in seeing Trey McGowens among those in the draft.

The NBA today announced that 283 players - 247 players from colleges and 36 international players - have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm.



Full list ⬇️https://t.co/CTdkoCS8Yx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2022

The older McGowens brother has not officially announced his entry or whether he intends to maintain NCAA eligibility or not, but he is officially an early applicant for the 2022 NBA Draft. Trey has played in 44 games for the Huskers, earning 43 starts. He missed a number of games this past season due to a broken foot, however.

As a Husker, McGowens best season was his junior year when he was unhampered by injury, averaging 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 assists per game. Between his two seasons at Pittsburgh and time with the Huskers, Trey has averaged 39.1 percent from the and 33.2 percent from three-point range.

While Bryce is a widely projected first round pick, it is unlikely that Trey gets drafted. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a result of COVID-19 rules put in place by the NCAA should he follow NCAA protocols to keep his eligibility while exploring the draft.

Whether he chooses to return to Nebraska or not, he could potentially transfer as a graduate student for next season though that isn’t immediately clear at time of publishing. Trey could also choose to pursue a professional career overseas if he is unable to sign as a free agent with the G-League should he go undrafted. We will be sure to keep you updated of any new developments.