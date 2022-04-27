Nebraska Baseball’s Torrid Start Leads to 8-6 Victory Over Kansas State

When Nebraska and Kansas State met earlier in the season, on a cold night in early March that just barely cleared the “Real Feel” temperature needed to play ball, it seemed like the Huskers didn’t really want to be out on the diamond. With errors, mental mistakes, and lackadaisical play by NU, the Wildcats took advantage of every opportunity on their way to a win. It was apparent early on Tuesday night, that Nebraska was going to be the aggressor in this game.

Cam Chick started the Husker offense as he has seemed to do so often in the past month, getting hit by a pitch. After that, the offense was anything but ‘usual’. Chick stole 2nd, and then as part of a double steal, stole 3rd. Max Anderson then got his big night started with a 2 RBI single, before also stealing 2nd and 3rd himself. In all the Huskers stole 6 bases in the first, the most steals by a team in one inning since 2004.

After K-Sate would come back to take the lead in the 4th thanks to a fielders choice allowing a run to score, followed by a wild pitch by CJ Hood, the Husker hitters would go on the attack again, this time being the team to take advantage of free baserunners.

Gabe Swansen was HBP to lead off the inning, and swiftly brought in to score by a Core Jackson triple. Two batters later, Cam Chick put a ball in nearly the exact same part of the park and had an RBI triple himself. As the inning continued, it was Max Anderson who again put the exclamation point on it with a 2-run home run to left making the score 7-4, Huskers.

THAT ONE'S GONE.



Max Anderson with a 2-run shot. Huskers up 7-4. pic.twitter.com/YKs4Ubd7bz — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 27, 2022

Nebraska’s bullpen would take the game over at this point and run with it. Mason Ornelas came in, and after giving up a line drive 2-run home run that cut the lead to 7-6, he would retire the next 10 K-State hitters. Ornelas was lifted after giving up a single in the 8th, having gone a season high 4 innings in relief. With the game sitting at 8-6 thanks to an insurance run off of a Wildcat error, Shay Schanaman entered on what would be his normal day to throw a bullpen session and finished off the inning, throwing 3 pitches.

Braxton Bragg would come in for the 9th and retire all three Kansas State batters to earn his 5th save of the season. His strikeout of the final batter gave him an impressive 23 Ks on the season, to only 1 walk.

Nebraska continues its midweek schedule against Omaha on Wednesday, April 27th at 6:32 PM at Haymarket Park. Omaha leads the season series 2-1, with the home team winning all 3 games so far. The game can be found on the Husker Radio Network, and on TV on Nebraska Public Media.