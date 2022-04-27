Wednesday Flakes Wants To Ask You A Football Question

Okay, here is the question. What are you the most worried about looking forward to this upcoming Husker football season?

Is it the backfield? The Line? The coaching changes? Let us know at the bottom along with why you are worried about it.

There has been a long of movement over the past few months at 1 Memorial in Lincoln and that brings a lot of questions up. So, what makes your nervous about this upcoming season. You can give a billion things, but we are looking for one. So, pick out your favorite and comment below.

Mankilling Mastodons

Is Nebraska closer to a breakthrough or breakdown? In Scott Frost’s fifth season, a lot is on the line - The Athletic

If Huskers hold up in the trenches (and special teams), they could reach a bowl game with a manageable schedule. But those are big ifs.

Diving deep into what we've learned so far about the Husker running backs

It's not spring anymore, but it's not summer either. Not when it comes to the Husker football calendar.

While taking the train to...

Akana to leave Nebraska volleyball, enters transfer portal

Keonilei Akana a sophomore and defensive specialist for Husker Volleyball announced on Tuesday via Instagram that she is entering the transfer portal.

Former Texas A&M RB, Huskers commit says he 'will not be attending' Nebraska

A transfer RB is no longer attending Nebraska.

Huskers make more hoops offers as Hoiberg and staff busy evaluating '23 class and beyond While the Husker head men's basketball coach was busy this weekend laying his eyes on future potential talent, Nebraska basketball also...

