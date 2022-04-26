 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ridge Lovett Wins Best Male Athlete Award

Husker sophomore looking fresh on the red carpet while winning Nebraska’s Best Male Athlete award

By Dylan Guenther
Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett was named Nebraska’s Best Male Athlete Award winner.
Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Husker wrestler Ridge Lovett won Nebraska’s Best Male Athlete Award on Sunday night at A Night at the Lied.

Lovett finished his sophomore season with the Husker wrestling team by making it to the NCAA final at 149 pounds. He went 24-4 on the year. Also, he pulled off this gem during the season.

But on Sunday night, Lovett was looking straight sylish on the red carpet with teammate Mikey Labriola. I mean, check out those pants and that jacket (first picture, second from left).

Dude looks ready for the Big Time.

