Ridge Lovett Wins Best Male Athlete Award

Husker wrestler Ridge Lovett won Nebraska’s Best Male Athlete Award on Sunday night at A Night at the Lied.
✨ Best Male Athlete Award ✨— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 25, 2022
Ridge Lovett, @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/ZqTPWHbz51
Lovett finished his sophomore season with the Husker wrestling team by making it to the NCAA final at 149 pounds. He went 24-4 on the year. Also, he pulled off this gem during the season.
"The best double-leg I've ever seen in a @huskerwrestling singlet is @RidgeLovett, not @alliseeisgold."— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 6, 2022
Agree with @ShaneSparksBTN? pic.twitter.com/IBbkucSfVl
But on Sunday night, Lovett was looking straight sylish on the red carpet with teammate Mikey Labriola. I mean, check out those pants and that jacket (first picture, second from left).
Red carpet, Big Red edition. pic.twitter.com/ylP4rWBJ4t— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 25, 2022
Dude looks ready for the Big Time.
