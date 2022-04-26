Ridge Lovett Wins Best Male Athlete Award

Husker wrestler Ridge Lovett won Nebraska’s Best Male Athlete Award on Sunday night at A Night at the Lied.

Lovett finished his sophomore season with the Husker wrestling team by making it to the NCAA final at 149 pounds. He went 24-4 on the year. Also, he pulled off this gem during the season.

But on Sunday night, Lovett was looking straight sylish on the red carpet with teammate Mikey Labriola. I mean, check out those pants and that jacket (first picture, second from left).

Red carpet, Big Red edition. pic.twitter.com/ylP4rWBJ4t — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 25, 2022

Dude looks ready for the Big Time.