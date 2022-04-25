Frosted Flakes: WBB Gets a Transfer, Feels Like the Dust Bowl, and Swearing Makes You Stronger

Will the wind ever stop?

We’ve had several days of strong sustained winds (25-40 mph with 50 mph+ gusts) here on the ranch. It has come from all directions and has caused a lot of damage in the neighborhood. One neighbor lost two bulk bins attached to their hog barn. One of the bins rolled nearly a mile and almost took out another neighbor’s pickup parked in her yard. (Fortunately, some people saw it coming and got it stopped at the edge of their yard). A dead tree fell on our road and Ranchhand 3 and I were the first ones there. We pulled it off into the ditch so we could get home. Another neighbor had to get their loader tractor out and rest the bucket on the roof of one of their sheds to keep it from blowing away.

Ranch puppy is causing all kinds of mischief in the wind. I started placing bags of wood mulch around the house so I could spread it when the wind stopped. Puppy decided to remove the wrappers for me and now I have wood mulch scattered around the yard (not anywhere near where I want it) and plastic bags wrapped in trees and barbed wire fences.

I am not ever going to get used to days and days of windy weather like this. I fully understand how some people in the days of the pioneers went insane listening to the wind. We certainly could have it worse (just look at the pictures coming from Ukraine) but this is making me appreciate stories told about the Dust Bowl. I have been driving through dust storms and seeing decreased visibility because of soil blowing in this wind. Our little ranch is seeded to perennial pasture, so we aren’t losing any soil, but you don’t have to drive very far around us to find blowouts and drifted dirt.

Hopefully the wind gives us a break soon. Or, I might join Cobby in the office tornado shelter and start doodling on the wall and talking to imaginary friends made out of old tennis shoes...

Frosted Flakes

With three guards (MiCole Cayton, Ruby Porter, and Whitney Brown) and one post (Bella Cravens) in the transfer portal, Amy Williams needed more bodies beyond the incoming recruits to add to the roster. She got more than that - Nebraska landed a talented guard who helped her team to the Sweet Sixteen. Krull’s USD coach is headed to West Virginia and the Coyotes lose a lot of super seniors, so I’m guessing Krull is looking for a program that is close to home and appears to be on the rise.

BREAKING: Nebraska WBB gets a key backcourt transfer from Millard South grad Maddie Krull - who started 60 games for South Dakota the last two seasons. #huskers https://t.co/IAf8CUmPR3 #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) April 24, 2022

Huskers Finish Weekend with 6-4 Win Over Badgers - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) finished the weekend with a victory over Wisconsin (25-12, 10-5 Big Ten). The Huskers tallied 10 hits while holding

The softball win streak was snapped on Saturday when the Huskers lost both games of the doubleheader to the Badgers, but they still have a lot of momentum.

Martins, Talley Win Events in Waco - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team began day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday in Waco, Texas.

Sportsin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

Column: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports | AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — When one looks at the ugly bruise encircling Kristi Moore’s left eye, it’s not surprising so many refs and umps are hanging up their stripes.

‘They’re reaching for this’: Students compete in Yup’ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees - Alaska Public Media

Organizers say children’s literacy is crucial to the survival of Alaska Native languages like Yup’ik and Iñupiaq.

Oh yes, I put spelling bees in the sports section. Did you see some of those words?

NCAA college football rules panel approves changes to targeting rule, faking injuries

In an effort to clarify things regarding injuries, the NCAA playing rules oversight panel approved three measures Wednesday that will take effect in 2022.

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick says total Division I realignment is ‘inevitable’ - Sports Illustrated

Wholesale change is unavoidable in college athletics. The Fighting Irish athletic director thinks a total realignment of Division I is coming with it.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

WWII Veteran Lost Home in Fire, Neighbors Are Helping Him Rebuild

A World War II veteran whose home burned down is maintaining his good cheer while neighbors and strangers raise money to help him recover.

The 37% rule: How many people should you date before settling down?

The 37% rule states that when making any major decision in life, reject the first 37% in a list and choose the next best that comes along.

NASA Perseverance Rover Captures a Stunning Solar Eclipse Video on Mars

The NASA Mastcam-Z camera recorded video of Phobos, one of the Red Planet’s two moons, to study how its orbit is changing over time.

Why MIT Researchers Are Studying Oreos | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Fluid dynamics experts find that it’s nearly impossible to split the black-and-white cookie’s sweet filling evenly in half

Why Do British Lawyers Still Wear Wigs? | HowStuffWorks

In the late 17th century, wearing wigs became a common practice in law. But why has it endured for so long?

You Should Have Your Body Composted When You Die

If you talk the talk about sustainability, green burial practices can help you walk the walk—even when you're dead.

Man who became famous 20 years ago as the 'Star Wars Kid' says your digital shadow shouldn't define you | CBC Radio

Before the rise of YouTube and Facebook, Ghyslain Raza became an internet star better known as the Star Wars Kid. It wasn't on purpose, or even wanted, but he's learned to move past it and hopes others can do the same.

20 Years Married: How ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Became a Smash Hit - The Ringer

On a special anniversary, here is the unlikely story of how a starless, non-studio-backed long shot became the highest-grossing rom-com of all time

Poop - Poop - Poop

Poop pill could be the secret to crushing it at the gym

A trial for a new probiotic pill, which is being marketed under the name Nella, contains bacteria harvested from the poop of high-performing athletes and is currently underway.

Take a poop pill or be a couch potato? That is the question.

Then There’s This

Why does swearing make us stronger? - Big Think

Swearing has been shown to dull pain and boost physical strength. Psychologists are trying to find out why.

I should be invincible.