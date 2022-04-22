Five Heart Podcast 275: Casey Rogers And Punching A Horse

First of all, let me say I'm sorry not sorry for this show. Todd and Greg made me wait on zoom 30 minutes before either of them showed up. By that time I'd become goofy with delirium.

I have been facing a lot of hard problems at work and today I wondered what would be like if all I had to do is take care of a horse. I asked the guys the question, "What do you think it be easier to take care of, your home electronics or a horse?"

I used to work with a guy who lamented about the daily chaos in our lives and wished out loud that we were still living in the 1880s, horses, six shooters, and everything. He also believed that they were finding giants in archaeology sites and that the government was covering all of it up.

It's not a great start for a show that goes on and off the rails all the way through out. It doesn't help that Todd is old man cranky because he’d woken up from a nap just to do the podcast.

Along the way, I tell the story about how I once punched a horse in the face.

We discuss the Casey Rogers news from every possible angle. Todd does an incredible job of old man cranky, complaining that most of these young players don't care about the concept of “team” anymore. He wants to go back to the high school where he was formerly a principal and paint “TEAM” on the walls in 25-foot letters.

We discuss the baseball team, the softball team, and the new basketball player transfer from Alabama.

I utter the phrase “dunnies and buckies” because it’s late and I’m tired. Then somehow stagger into a conversation about how I would like to die killing a grizzly bear with my head.

It might be a great time.

On August 21st, 2015, Jon unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. He was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. He was shocked two more times in the ER. He was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and he was induced into a coma. In January 2016 Jon received a second stent and in June he was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

He wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life, what happens versus what we want to happen.

His second book is directed towards heart attack survivors. “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” is based upon the strategies Jon used to recover his life.

