Friday Flakes: Is the Surprising Retirement of Villanova’s Jay Wright a Sign Of Things to Come?

The retirement of Villanova basketball’s head coach, Jay Wright, surprised the sports world this week.

He’s still young. Just coached in a Final Four. Has won multiple national championships and just decides to walk away.

It does not appear to be for health reasons.

From CBSsports’ Gary Parrish:

Again, Wright has not said any of that — publicly. But sources have indicated that he, like many of his colleagues, simply reached a point where the job wasn’t nearly as fun as it used to be because of all of the things coaches now have to deal with that didn’t use to exist. Name, image and likeness rights were long overdue. The one-time transfer waiver is fair. Alternative options for high school prospects are great. Social media is fun. But even the coaches who agree with each of those previous four sentences — and, trust me, not all of them do — acknowledge that the combination of those things has made their jobs complex and in many ways unappealing. Do you really believe it’s a coincidence that North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova’s Jay Wright all retired within 13 months of each other — or that Maryland’s coach (Mark Turgeon) and Louisville’s coach (Chris Mack) just straight quit in the middle of the season? I don’t.

I find this fascinating. I wonder if the professional ranks, and in particular the NBA, just looks too enticing for some of these coaches.

Some coaches are at that level solely for the money. The rest, however, are at that level because they love coaching basketball and love connecting with the players.

With the NIL issues as well as the one time transfer option, it might be turning into something besides coaching basketball. The case of Roy Williams and Coach K, I think the college basketball game is looking like a different animal than it was a decade ago.

I wonder if these early retirements are just a temporary thing or if it is a sign of things to come?

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Big Ten Conference Announces Future Sites for Football Championship Game, Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments - Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference announced today that the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024, and that the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament – as well as the 2024 Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments – will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Villanova coach Jay Wright steps down, joining growing number who are walking away from a changing profession - CBSSports.com

NIL rules and the transfer portal are just two of the latest challenges college basketball coaches have faced

Deebo Samuel trade rumors: 4 teams that should trade for the disgruntled 49ers WR - SBNation.com

The most vital part of the San Francisco’s 2021 offense now wants out. On Wednesday it was reported that wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who finished last season with over 1,700 total yards and 14 touchdowns, has asked the 49ers for a trade.

Devin Booker injury: Suns star to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain in playoffs - SBNation.com

Devin Booker left with right hamstring tightness midway through the third quarter of Game 2 in the Phoenix Suns’ first round series with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Without Booker for much of the second half, the Pelicans stunned the Suns to earn a shocking 125-114 win that evens the series at 1-1.

Is Tyler Van Dyke the Most Underrated QB in CFB? - State of The U

After an amazing six game stretch to end 2021, you would think Tyler Van Dyke would have all the hype in the world, yet some outlets doubt him. Why is that?

NFL Draft rankings 2022: The top 6 quarterbacks led by Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett - SBNation.com

On April 26 the first round of the NFL Draft will begin, and it’s truly a remarkable incoming class. It’s been a long time since we saw this much depth entering the league on the offensive and defensive lines, with there also being numerous standout wide receivers and defensive backs set to hit the league as well. The notable weakness of this draft class is at quarterback, where things are really murky.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Sturgeon Identification •Nebraskaland Magazine

First of all, if you think you have caught the new, state record, shovelnose stugeon, you better be darned sure you know your identification. Had a couple of excited gentlemen bring the next rod & reel “state record” shovelnose sturgeon into the office for me to certify one time. I pulled the frozen fish out of the bag, looked it over real close, and then told them it was not a shovelnose, but a pallid sturgeon. I felt badly for them, you should have seen the looks on their faces; then they had a little conversation with a person in uniform with a badge on his chest.

Shovelnose Sturgeon: Identification | Missouri Department of Conservation

There are three species of sturgeon in Missouri. The pallid and lake sturgeon are endangered and need to be protected. Use the information below to learn the key differences so you can always return pallid and lake sturgeon unharmed to the water immediately.

Dark sky tourism is on the rise across the U.S.

Where are the best places to stargaze in the U.S.? A growing list of Dark Sky Preserves shows where to avoid light pollution and see the stars.

The Best Thing I Saw On The Internet This Week

If teachers had RETIREMENT ceremonies like pro athletes pic.twitter.com/9f4e0rGq1I — Sam Swank (@SlamminSamSwank) April 19, 2022