No offensive position has evolved more over the last ten years then tight ends. At one point we had Kyle Brady drafted in the top ten and he was a glorified tackle. But just last year Kyle Pitts was taken 4th overall and he was more of a wide out than a tight end. As we look at the 2022 class there is no elite prospects, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent. Here is a look at my rankings with the 17 best tight ends.

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings

1. Trey McBride, Colorado State

The best of the bunch, Tre McBride is a complete tight end whose able to be a weapon in the passing game while also being a part of the run game. Now McBride isn’t an elite weapon and lacks great physical traits, but he does have soft hands and enough quickness at the stem to get open. McBride is a strong blocker whose able to lock down the edge.

2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

3. Cole Turner, Nevada

4. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

5. Jelani Woods, Virginia

6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The tight end position in the NFL is all about traits. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t see much production in college, but if you have some elite traits, you will have a shot to be successful in the league. Each tight end in this group has good traits. Both Turner and Dulcich are former receivers while Woods was a former quarterback.

7. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

8. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

9. Payton Hendershot, Indiana

10. Austin Allen, Nebraska

After a record setting senior season, Austin Allen has enjoyed a good Pre-Draft process both in the All Star Game circuit along with a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. His size along with some good testing numbers should make him an intriguing tight end prospect that could see his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

11. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

12. Grant Calcaterra, SMU

13. Cade Otten, Washington

14. Cole Fotheringham, Utah

15. Connor Heyward, Michigan State

16. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

17. Trae Barry, Boston College