Nebraska Baseball’s Bullpen Comes Up Big in 4-3 Win Over North Dakota State

Nebraska Baseball ended a long home stand by facing a team in North Dakota State that had yet to even play a game at home. They turned to senior Dawson McCarville, who missed his start on Sunday, after contracting an illness between Friday and Saturday. McCarville had reportedly lost 12 lbs over the weekend, but was not given a pitch count on Wednesday, and just allowed to go until he lost his stuff.

The first inning saw a pair of unconventional double plays by each team. After NDSU missed a home run by less than a foot, the next batter hit a hard line drive off the glove of Husker first baseman Jack Steil and into the glove of Brice Matthews who quickly threw out the runner at 2nd. For the Huskers, it was Cam Chick getting HBP for the first of 3 times in the game, who was picked off after a popped up bunt.

Tip drill.



Huskers get the double play to hang a zero in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/Q6FLtrfvVC — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 20, 2022

NDSU opened the scoring in the 2nd, with an RBI single after an error on Nebraska SS Efry Cervantes allowed the Bison runner to advance to 3rd. The Huskers quickly answered in the bottom half of the inning, with a solo HR by Catcher Griffin Everitt tying the game at 1-1.

In the 3rd, it was clear Dawson McCarville was not going with his best stuff, as his fastball was clocking in 6-7 mph below his usual speed. NDSU took quick advantage hitting a 2 run HR to make it a 3-1 ballgame. But the Huskers would answer again.

After 2 quick strikeouts by Nebraska batters, Cam Chick stepped up to the plate, and launched his 6th home run off the season to straight away center field, cutting the lead to 3-2. The Huskers weren’t done, as two straight singles by Garret Anglim and Max Anderson brought Everitt up again. He responded again, hitting an RBI double down the right field line, and when the throw in was bobbled, Max Anderson took off from 3rd and put the Huskers ahead 4-3.

Big Red back on top❗️



4-3 after 3. pic.twitter.com/Z3RgduYJsW — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 21, 2022

That was all the pitching staff needed, as McCarville gave way to the bullpen in the 4th, after going 3.2 innings allowing 3 earned runs on 5 hits. CJ Hood, Chandler Benson, Tyler Martin, and Corbin Hawkins would combine to give up zero runs and only 2 hits. They would give way to closer Braxton Bragg with 2 outs in the 8th. And all Bragg did was strike out the final 4 batters in dominant fashion to seal the 4-3 win.

M8 | Braxton Bragg comes in with 2 outs and gets the punch-out. pic.twitter.com/6KijonTYij — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 21, 2022

Nebraska moves to 14-21 overall and head to Bloomington, Indiana to face the Hoosiers starting on Friday, April 22nd. The Hoosiers are also 14-21 on the year, but only 2-7 in Big Ten play, while the Huskers are 4-5. Indiana is coming off getting swept by Rutgers last weekend.

Off the Field News

Kyle Perry had his surgery and started his road back to the mound with therapy Wednesday. We wish the Captain the best on his recovery.