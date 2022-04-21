Husker NFL Draft Tracker - One Week Out

Here we are, one week away from the 2022 NFL Mock Draft where we have nine Huskers hoping to hear their name called and take the next step in their football careers. And with the draft coming closer we have plenty of projections to where those Huskers made be ending up.

Mock Drafts

At ESPN Mel Kiper and Todd McShay teamed up to do a 3 Round Mock Draft where they alternated picks. Only two Huskers were selected with both Jurgens and Taylor-Britt going in the second round. Here is what they had to say about each pick.

45. Baltimore Ravens McShay’s pick: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska This is perhaps a slight reach, but Baltimore needs a center after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency. And I like Jurgens’ quickness as a zone blocker, which fits nicely with the Ravens’ run-heavy scheme. 64. Denver Broncos (via LAR) Kiper’s pick: Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska Denver dealt away its premium picks to land Russell Wilson, and this one is from the Rams’ trade for Von Miller. Taylor-Britt’s 4.38 40 at the combine wowed scouts. He played a lot of corner in college, but I see his best position as free safety in the NFL.

Last Friday Mel Kiper put out his latest mock and this time it was a two rounder. Kiper only had one Husker going in the first two rounds and it wasn’t Cam Jurgens, but instead Cam Taylor-Britt going 61st to the San Francisco 49ers. Here is what he had to say.

This is the 49ers’ debut pick in this draft, but this late in Round 2, they’re not going to be guaranteed to get a starter. They can take a need position, sure, but they shouldn’t reach to make it happen. Taylor-Britt makes sense because he has some raw tools with which to work and has the skill set to play multiple spots. He had 11 pass breakups last season. San Francisco signed Charvarius Ward but should add corner depth.

At CBS Sports their three man team of NFL Draft Analysts each put our full 7 Round Mock Drafts. Each analyst had at least three Huskers taken in each of their mocks but had a different opinion. Here is where each analyst went with.

Chris Trapasso

3rd Round, No. 82 overall: Falcons (via IND) - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska 3rd Round, No. 96 overall: Broncos (via LAR) - Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska 6th Round, No. 184 overall: Vikings (via NYJ) - JoJo Domann, LB/CB, Nebraska

Ryan Wilson

3rd Round, Pick 93. San Francisco: Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska 4th Round, Pick 136. Cincinnati: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska 6th Round, Pick 197. Jacksonville (via PHI): JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska 7th Round, Pick 226. Cincinnati (via NYG): Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

Josh Edwards

2nd Round, Pick No. 61 overall: 49ers - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska 3rd Round, Pick No. 101 overall: Eagles - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska 4th Round, Pick No. 117 overall: Jets - JoJo Domann, S, Nebraska

Dalton MIller at Pro Football Network did a 3 Round Mock Draft this past weekend that saw two Huskers taken. He had both Jurgens and Taylor-Britt going at the end of the 3rd Round.

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Cam Taylor-Britt 101: Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens

Team Only Mock Drafts

Over at NFL Mocks, Jacob Schyvinck did a 7 Round Bengals Mock Draft that saw Samori Toure be Cincinnati’s 5th round pick. Here is what he had to say.

Round 5, 174th Overall: Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are loaded at receiver. Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are a phenomenal trio, but there isn’t much depth behind them that provide the explosiveness on the perimeter (Trent Taylor, Mike Thomas). Samori Toure transferred to Nebraska from Montana for 2021, and is gaining some steam in draft circles. He’s been meeting with teams recently, and is a fluid mover and exceptional deep threat in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Toure only trails He’s quick to build up speed, tracks the ball well, and can be another vertical threat in the Bengals offense as a day three selection.

Jacob Schyvinck at NFL Mocks also did a 7 Round Buccaneers Mock Draft that saw Austin Allen joining forces with Tom Brady as their 7th round pick.

Round 7, 261st Overall: Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

As stated earlier, Gronkowski’s return isn’t a guarantee, so getting another tight end in the room would be smart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Austin Allen brings a multi-faceted skill set. He can hang as an inline guy at the point of attack, and has sufficient straight line, functional athleticism, and catch point skills to win as a receiver.

Fansided Cowboys site Landry Hat released a Cowboys Only Mock Draft that saw JoJo Domann being Dallas’ third round pick.

This Dallas defense needs to add depth at linebacker and Domann would fill the immediate void left after Keanu Neal wasn’t brought back. Domann was a safety who converted to a linebacker and excels in pass coverage. He doesn’t have any problems mixing it up with offensive linemen in order to make plays. The Nebraska product is also another player like Leal who can be moved around in order to keep teams guessing. If the Cowboys have concerns about Jabril Cox’s ACL recovery, then Domann would be able to come in because we know this team doesn’t trust Leighton Vander Esch in coverage. Reason for the pick: If Dallas wants to protect themselves in passing situations and allow Parsons to rush the passer, then they need someone who has the ability to cover tight ends and running backs in space. With Cox returning from injury, Domann would immediately carve out a role for himself on passing downs and on special teams.

Over at Barstool Sports, Bengals writer Matt Fitzgerald did a Bengals Only Mock Draft that had Cam Taylor-Britt as their 3rd round pick.