Alabama small forward Juwan Gary transferring to Nebraska

Perhaps not the sport most Nebraska Cornhuskers fans want to hear when the words “Alabama transfer commits to Huskers,” but nevertheless that is exactly the case today as small forward Juwan Gary verbally committed to the Huskers today. Gary has at least two years remaining of eligibility with a potential third available as a result of COVID-19 policies set by the NCAA.

While with the Crimson Tide, Gary started 16 games and played in 29 overall for Alabama last season, while playing in 30 games with two starts in the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over 15.5 minutes per game this past season and shot 51.4 percent from the floor. However, he managed just 22.0 percent from three-point range.

Gary just finished his third year with Alabama where he received a medical redshirt ofr the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. His first season on the court he averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 9.4 minutes per game in 2020-21.

Gary hails from Columbia, South Carolina and came to Alabama rated as the No. 93 overall player and No. 23 small forward in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He picked the Tide over N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Clemson, and South Carolina.