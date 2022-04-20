Wednesday Flakes Brings You Another Delightful Haiku

Still air in the night

Wind blows out of the far south

Writers block today

Mankilling Mastodons

Some wild card candidates who could boost Huskers at each position

Faded logos no more. The old turf inside Memorial Stadium is already gone, the new carpet going down.

HuskerOnline - Huskers offer Nebraska legacy Newcombe

Huskers offer 2024 cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe; son of former Husker Bobby Newcombe

Nebraska Softball Getting Much Deserved National Recognition | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

It didn't happen all season for Nebraska women's basketball, but with just a few weeks to go in the regular-se...

Huskers bring home national championship in debate | Nebraska Today | University of Nebraska–Lincoln

*“We are incredibly proud of the hard work of our students and coaches. Many of our tournaments were moved online the past two year because of the pandemic, but we were able to have both national tournaments in person. Our students showed they were prepared and ready to compete in person.”* — **Aaron Duncan**, director of speech and debate

Nevada's Sanderson commits to Nebraska baseball | Local Sports | joplinglobe.com

Over the winter, Nevada’s Case Sanderson found himself all the way in Cornhusker territory for a hitting camp at Nebraska.

Despite 20 years of frustration, Nebraska faithful believe that the ‘N’ will rise again – The Athletic

Obstacles exist, but Scott Frost and his Lincoln-loyal staff have faith a mix of talent and passion can lead Huskers back to prominence.

Other News From The Sporting World

Jerry West’s Lawyers Demand Retraction From HBO Over ‘Winning Time’ Depiction

Jerry West’s legal team wants an apology and retraction for his portrayal in the Los Angeles Lakers-focused series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. In a statement obtained by ESPN, which the outlet states was sent to HBO and executive producer Adam McKay, representatives for the former Los Angeles Lakers general manager said […]

Former Iowa football players amend discrimination lawsuit, add linebackers coach Seth Wallace - The Daily Iowan

Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit brought on by seven former Hawkeye football players against the University of Iowa. The group alleges racial discrimination and harassment in the Iowa football program. The final day for plaintiffs Akrum Wadley, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Aaron Mends, Darian Cooper, Brandon...

With Fox reaching an extension with the Big Ten, what happens now for ESPN and other suitors?

Fox has renewed with the Big Ten while other media companies lineup to strike their own deal. What will shake out?

Consensus 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Here's where majority of mocks see Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and more going - CBSSports.com

We've compiled results from 12 NFL mock drafts and broken down the results

Kofi Cockburn enters 2022 NBA Draft, ending legendary Illini career

Kofi Cockburn by officially declaring for the NBA Draft a third time has ended his collegiate career as one of the winningest and most dominant forces in Illinois basketball history.

Chris Paul sniffed out Jose Alvarado’s sneak attack and yelled at him in the NBA Playoffs - SBNation.com

You can’t fool Chris Paul.

Love or hate them, Tennessee Vols are the Bad Boys of college baseball

Tony Vitello's Vols are enjoying a moment, thrilling a fanbase starved for a big-time winner with a style that's as much pro wrestling as baseball.

Jimmy Butler Is Going Big-Game Hunting Again - The Ringer

Miami’s star got buckets in every way imaginable in Game 2, dropping 45 points and a not-so-subtle notice that the top-seeded Heat are just as dangerous as anyone in this postseason

Yellow Journalism

After getting inflation so wrong, can the Fed now get it right? | The Economist

The hawks are taking flight | Finance & economics

Auditory Enlightenment