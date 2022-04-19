 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nebraska Baseball’s Koty Frank wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Frank set the pace for the combined 1-hit shutout.

By Aaron Rastovski
Jon Johnston

On a day when he was expected to throw about 40 pitches and go for about 2 innings vs BYU last Thursday night, Nebraska starting pitcher Koty Frank was allowed to continue pitching past those limits until he surrendered a hit, and ended up going a career high tying 6.2 innings, and earning his first Pitcher of the week honor.

  • 6.2 shutout innings
  • 7 strikeouts
  • 1 hit
  • 0 walks
  • Only 1 BYU player reached 2nd base

While Frank did not get the win, due to the offense waiting until later in the game to drum up some heroics, he did start what ended up being the first combined 1-hit shutout for the first time since March 2019.

This is the 2nd pitcher of the Week award for Nebraska pitchers this year. Shay Schanaman won the award on March 9th.

Congrats on a well deserved award Koty!

