Nebraska Baseball’s Koty Frank wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

On a day when he was expected to throw about 40 pitches and go for about 2 innings vs BYU last Thursday night, Nebraska starting pitcher Koty Frank was allowed to continue pitching past those limits until he surrendered a hit, and ended up going a career high tying 6.2 innings, and earning his first Pitcher of the week honor.

Weekly #B1G Awards Alert



Koty Frank of @Husker_Baseball is the #B1GBaseball Pitcher of the Week!



⚾ Helped Nebraska throw a combined 1-hitter in a 1-0 win vs. BYU

⚾ Allowed only 1 hit in 6.2 innings, while striking out 7 & allowing 0 walks



️ https://t.co/h4ZX2ugXIp pic.twitter.com/okbgvsBVMy — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) April 19, 2022

6.2 shutout innings

7 strikeouts

1 hit

0 walks

Only 1 BYU player reached 2nd base

While Frank did not get the win, due to the offense waiting until later in the game to drum up some heroics, he did start what ended up being the first combined 1-hit shutout for the first time since March 2019.

This is the 2nd pitcher of the Week award for Nebraska pitchers this year. Shay Schanaman won the award on March 9th.

Congrats on a well deserved award Koty!