Frosted Flakes: An Easter Crowd and Pound Town

This past weekend we spent Easter at my parents’ house. There were eight adults and nine children staying in the house from Friday night until Sunday, with another adult joining on Saturday night and four more coming up on Sunday. While there was plenty of room to sleep, the house seemed a bit crowded.

There isn’t a big enough common area for that many kids, and kids don’t like to stay in one place for very long, so they were into everything. It helped when they were able to go outside, but the mornings were pretty frigid and made for the house to feel even smaller.

Aside from the small space, it did turn out to be a pretty good weekend.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Bredwell Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big week in the Huskers' perfect 5-0 week over Iowa and Minnesota.

Banton Makes NBA Playoff Debut - University of Nebraska

Lincoln -- Former Husker Dalano Banton became the eighth former Nebraska men's basketball player to make an appearance in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, as he played

Nebraska's new athletic facility on track to finish in summer of 2023 | Huskers | omaha.com

Nebraska’s new athletic facility is on track to be finished by the summer of 2023, athletics director Trev Alberts said Monday.

Nebraska’s new athletic facility is on track to be finished by the summer of 2023, athletics director Trev Alberts said Monday.

Watch now: Former Husker football player wows judges on new CBS show 'Come Dance With Me' | Local | journalstar.com

Shamus McKoy — who played wide receiver from 2004-05 for the Huskers — recently participated in a new CBS dance competition show "Come Dance With Me" along with his daughter,

Nebraska offers in-state receiver Beni Ngoyi on Monday

Huskers make in-state offer to Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi

Nebraska kicker Josh Jasek enters transfer portal | Football | omaha.com

A reserve Nebraska kicker will play next season elsewhere. One year after arriving from Iowa Western, Josh Jasek is entering the transfer portal.

Elsewhere

https://appleinsider.com/articles/22/04/18/apple-deal-for-nfl-sunday-ticket-may-be-already-done-report-claims/amp/

Apple may have already reached a deal to stream the NFL on Apple TV+, but the partnership is being kept quiet, a new report claims.

USFL player cut for wanting pizza instead of chicken salad in absurd video - Maize n Brew

Can’t believe this is even a story.

Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez is everything K-State wanted

From the first time they met, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein hit it off.

Browns being investigated for alleged tanking - Sports Illustrated

The Cleveland Browns are being investigated for alleged tanking. Mary Jo White is leading an independent probe into allegations made by Hue Jackson.

Henry Richard, brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim, finishes 2022 race (video) - Sports Illustrated

Martin Richard would have turned 18 this June.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen to square off in latest The Match golf event this June - CBSSports.com

After so many iterations of The Match with professional golfers, the next one won't include any

Brittney Griner remains on minds of Phoenix Mercury as WNBA team preps for season

The Mercury continue to think about one player not at training camp -- Brittney Griner -- as they prepare for a 2022 WNBA season that will feature a new coach in Vanessa Nygaard and a new star player in Tina Charles.

Kyle Busch snaps 25-race winless streak at Bristol Dirt race - NASCAR Talk | NBC Sports

Kyle Busch stole the victory after contact between leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe sent both drivers spinning. Busch beat Reddick by 0.33 seconds.

Poundtown?

The Wisconsin Mom Who Made the Viral ‘Welcome to POUNDTOWN’ Sign Shares Her Inspiration