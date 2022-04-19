Wrestling: Huskers Add Pair of Recruits

After originally signing just a three-man class in November of 2021, Nebraska has since added to its 2022 recruiting class.

The Husker originally signed Harley Andrews, Antrell Taylor and Jacob Van Dee on signing day, but Nebraska has added four more names to that list at areas in serious need of depth.

Andrews is a three-time Oklahoma state champion and comes to Nebraska ranked No. 23 on the Class of 2022 Big Board by FloWrestling and is the No. 4 heavyweight in the country. Taylor is a three-time Nebraska state champion out of Millard South and is ranked No. 35 on the 2022 Big Board and comes in as the No. 11-ranked 170-pounder in the country. Van Dee is a former Pennsylvania state champion. Andrews will be a heavyweight for the Huskers, while Taylor could start his career at either 165 or 174. Van Dee will be a 125-pounder for Nebraska.

Nebraska then added both Cameron Graham and Danny Nini to its 2022 class. Graham, a standout for Cross County/Osceola who won two Nebraska state titles, projects at either 157 or 165 in college, while Nini, the No. 14-ranked 152-pounder in the country out of Florida, likely projects at 149 to start his career.

The Huskers then added Hayden Mills out of Kansas. The three-time Kansas state champion and four-time finalist, Mills projects to 133 pounds for Nebraska.

With the loss of starters Eric Schultz at 197 and Taylor Venz at 184, as well as reserves Colton Wolfe (184) and Anthony Gaona (197), Nebraska needed to add someone at the upper weights. And the Huskers did just that with the addition of Nathan Wemstrom. The two-time Illinois state champion out of Aurora Christian High School, Wemstrom won both his titles at 195 pounds and projects at either 184 or 197. Likely, he’ll be a 197-pounder.

Wemstrom has a long list of accolades. The 2019 Cadet Pan-American Champion in Greco-Roman at 85 kg, Wemstrom also made the 2021 Cadet World Team at 92 kg in Greco. In 2021, Wemstrom also made it to the final of the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Folkstyle Nationals at 195.

2023 Class

As for the 2023 class, Nebraska already had the commitment of Alan Koehler out of Prior Lake HS in Minnesota. The two-time state champion, Koehler is ranked No. 43 on the class of 2023 Big Board and finished his junior year ranked No. 14 in the country at 120 pounds. Koehler projects at 125 pounds for Nebraska.

With that solid start to this class, Nebraska added to it recently with the commitment of Griffin Ray our of Hillsboro HS in Missouri. After placing at state as a freshman and sophomore, Ray competed as a junior at the 2022 NHSCA High School Nationals in the 170-pound Junior Division.

I am excited to announce that I have made the decision to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Nebraska. Thank you to everyone that made this possible, I am forever blessed to be a Husker. ⚫️ #GBR @Coach_Manning @HuskerWrestling @Bryan__Snyder @kokesh174 pic.twitter.com/oHOe9NG2rp — Griffin Ray (@GriffinRay2023) December 11, 2021

Ray went 6-2 at nationals but did not place. He did record two wins by pinfall, both with the spladle position. If you’re unfamiliar, just know that Ray is a big fan of the move.

Ray will likely come in and start his career at 174 or 184, depending on how much more he grows. He has a long frame, so 184 could be a possibility in college.

Also of note for the 2023 recruiting class, Nebraska is in the Final Four for Kael Lauridsen out of Bennington, Nebraska. The three-time state champion and Cadet Pan American double-champ, Lauridsen is currently ranked No. 39 on the 2023 Big Board and finished the season ranked No. 6 at 113 pounds.

With a likely move up to 120 pounds for his senior season as he goes for a fourth state title, Lauridsen is destined to be a career 125-pounder in college. It’ll be interesting to see which school he picks, although I have to believe Nebraska is the leader in the clubhouse.