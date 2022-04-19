Nebraska Football Spring Preview 2022: Wide Receivers

The Husker’s wide receiver room holds a lot of promise, but there are also a lot of unknowns.

The Coach:

Former Husker quarterback, Mickey Joseph is here for his first season as the Husker’s wide receivers coach. He also has the titles of passing game coordinator and associate head coach. He has over 30 years of coaching experience and most recently coached at LSU. Joseph was receiver’s coach when LSU won the 2019 National Championship and coached NFL Rookie of the Year, Ja’Marr Chase.

It is safe to say that Mickey Joseph has the experience and success that the Huskers have been needing.

Breakdown By Class

Seniors- 3

Juniors- 4

Sophomores- 3

Redshirt Freshmen-9

Freshmen- 3

Who’s Gone?

Samori Toure- Departing for the NFL

Levi Falck- Graduated

Who’s New?

Trey Palmer- Palmer played the previous three seasons at LSU. He played in 28 total games and collected 41 receptions for 458 yards. He was most well known for his kick returns. He returned both a kick off and a punt for a touchdown.

Isaiah Garcia-Castenada- Garcia-Castenada spent the last two seasons playing for New Mexico State. He played in 12 games and caught 42 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Victor Jones Jr.- Jones comes to Nebraska from Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida. He is a three star recruit, who accumulated 53 catches for 847 yards his senior year and is ranked by Rivals in the top 75 receivers in the nation.

Decoldest Crawford -Crawford hails from Green Oaks High School in Louisiana. He is ranked by Rivals as a top 20 player in Louisiana and a top 80 receiver. In his high school career he had about 150 catches for over 2,200 receiving yards. He was originally a LSU commit.

Janiran Bonner- Bonner comes to Nebraska from Cedar Grove High School in Georgia. He had 50 catches for 816 yards as a senior and is ranked on Rivals and 247sports as a top 50 receiver.

Who’s Back?

Chancellor Brewington- Brewington is listed as both a wide receiver and tight end. He played in ten games last season and had three catches for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Alante Brown- Brown played in 11 games last season and caught three passes for 30 yards. He also had five kick returns for 77 yards.

Omar Manning-Manning ranked third on the team in catches last season with 25 catches for 380 yards. He also tied for second on the team with two receiving touchdowns.

Brody Belt-Belt played in eight games last season as both receiver and running back. He caught six passes for 68 yards and rushed 10 times for 48 yards.

Wyatt Liewer-Liewer caught four passes for 24 yards in 2021.

Oliver Martin- Martin caught nine passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in the 2021 season.

Not Really Sure

Zavier Betts- Coach Frost stated that Betts is no longer with the team, but he is still listed on the 2022 roster.

2022 Outlook

Wide receiver is a position that still has a lot of questions. With the loss of Samori Toure the Huskers lost their biggest weapon. There is a new coach and there will be a new quarterback slinging passes. The spring game did not give enough of a show to give us any solid ideas of where this group will be.

There are many returning names that have caused a lot of buzz over the past couple of years (Omar Manning and Alante Brown), but we haven’t seen a lot of production from them yet. Maybe 2022 will be the year that we see what they can really do.

Brody Belt and Alante Brown have both earned praise from Mickey Joseph during spring practice. I anticipate that Manning, Brown, and Belt will be the top receivers going into the fall unless one of the younger guys make some vast improvements before then.

Roster