After flirting with declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Cam Taylor-Britt came back to Nebraska for his senior season and continued to improve his game. That work along with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and a blowing up the Combine has really elevated his stock going into the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a look at the Cam Taylor-Britt NFL Draft Scouting Report highlighting his strengths, concerns and projecting where he could end up being drafted.

Measurables

Height: 5’10 ½”

Weight: 200

Hand: 9 ⅝”

Arm: 31 ¾”

Wingspan: 76 ⅛”

Grading

Trait Grade: 7.4/10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 7.0/10 (Starter within Two Years)

Projection: 3rd Round

Strengths

Shows the ability to play either off or press man coverage

Speed to run with defenders on crossing and vertical routes

Good recovery speed to make up for a misstep or react to the receiver

Uses physically to reroute receivers and throw off timing

Elite ball skills allow him to go up and attack the ball in the air

Uses length to be able to get a hand in to break up passes

Shows the burst to close down on the ball from off coverage

Physical player whose willing to lay a hit or put a shoulder into the ball carrier

Concerns

Can be too aggressive trying to jump a route allowing separation

Not overly explosive which allows receivers to get open underneath on quick routes

A little tight in the hips which causes him to struggle in and out of sharp cuts

Inconsistent with his reads which causes him to misread a route or open the wrong direction

Tends to want to lay a hit instead of wrapping up and making the tackle

Summary

A fast and physical cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt can run with receivers deep and loves to come downhill and create a collision. Taylor-Britt is at his best when he’s lined up in mirror match press man coverage and can use his speed to stay in the hip pocket of defenders. From there he uses his length and elite ball skills to prevent receivers from making catches.

While Cam Taylor-Britt is at his best in press man coverage, he still can play in both zone and off man coverage and have success. Taylor-Britt has the speed to be able to click and close down but he does lack the quick twitch exclusiveness and is a bit stiff that will limit him at times.

Taylor-Britt also offers teams some position flexibility as he played both inside and outside cornerback and safety at Nebraska. Today’s NFL is all about match ups and sub packages and a player like Taylor-Britt has the tools to play multiple positions in the NFL. He can cover on the outside, play some two high safety and even cover tight ends in the slot.

Projection

When you combine Taylor-Britt’s on field production with the numbers he put up at the Combine and Pro Day look for Taylor-Britt to come off the board sometime in the third round to a team that runs a Seattle style Cover 3 defense. There Taylor-Britt will be able to use his physicality, speed and length to eventually become a solid starter in the league. Keep an eye on a team like Seattle, San Francisco, Indianapolis or the New York Jets.