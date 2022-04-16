Nebraska Men’s Sports Team Loses By One Score For Third Time In A Row Because... [INSERT YOUR REASON HERE]

Nebraska baseball lost 4-3 to BYU today, their third straight one-run loss to BYU, because one score losses are the thing at Nebraska. It’s like there’s a secret bet going on between the three major men’s sports teams to see which one can be the most maddening.

The game started out inauspicious as starter Dawson McCarville was out sick, replaced by Jackson Brockett, who was making his first start.

Then WHAMMO!

The universe was in Nebraska’s favor. Cam Chick started the game with a homer, putting Nebraska up 1-0 in the first, and it looked like God might smile favorably on our beloved Huskers.

Then WHAMMO AGAIN!

Jack Steil hit a single shot over the wall and Nebraska led 2-0 in the third!

Brocket did well enough, going 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out two, walked one and faced 21 batters. A pretty good job for a guy getting his first start!

Things looked great! It was as if Nebraska might even the series with a win!

BUT NO!

In the sixth, BYU’s D Hall got on base with a controversial Hit By Pitch call, THEN B Watkins homered, tying the score at 2-2.

BUT WAIT!

Leighton Banjoff started the bottom of the sixth off by getting on base because of being hit by a pitch. I’m not sure if they do make up calls like this in baseball, but it only would have been a makeup call if Efry Cervantes hit a homer, right!?

NO!

Cervantes advanced Banjoff to second, though, and reached on a fielder’s choice. Core Jackson ground out, but advanced both those good-looking guys to second and third, respectively.

If our beloved Huskers bring them home, they go ahead. Would it happen??? Could it happen?

WELL KIND OF!

Jack Steil, hits a sacrifice bunt, A SUICIDE SQUEEZE, executed perfectly, to bring Banjoff home. Cervantes gets to third. Nebraska leads 3-2!

Cam Chick gets up to bat and.... strikes out swinging, leaving Cervantes to die a poetic, tragic death at third.

BYU STRUCK AGAIN IN THE SEVENTH!

Corbin Hawkins replaced Brocket in the sixth, going for one inning, giving up a hit and two runs.

J Cowden struck out, but reached on a throwing error by our catcher, who shall remain nameless right now. B Call grounded out, advancing Cowoden to second. M Strong singled up the middle, advancing Cowden to third.

Tyler Martin replaced Hawkins on the mound. Martin finished the game, going 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

BUT WHAT WOULD MARTIN DO?

Strong advanced to second on a wild pitch. Martin got D Hall to strike out swinging, but gave up a 2 RBI single to O Pratt. BYU led 4-3.

Would Nebraska get more chances?

YES!

Nick Wimmers struck out, but Banjoff, doubled!

A base runner in scoring position!

Cervantes struck out swinging, but Banjoff advanced to third on a wild pitch! Banjoff worked his way all the way over to 90 feet away from home to tie the game and what happens next is Core Jackson flew out to end the inning, leaving Banjoff to die a hero’s death at third base.

THERE’S STILL A CHANCE!

Tyler Martin mows down the 9th inning BYU batters like he’s a German water-cooled machine gunner at the Battle of the Somme.

NEBRASKA GETS UP TO BAT!

Steil struck out looking.

Cam Chick hit a single, then stole second!

Anglim struck out looking. I am never sure what the hell these guys are looking at, but there’s a lot of this “STRUCK OUT LOOKING” crap going on as if it’s some kind of unheard of pandemic on the Nebraska baseball team.

Max Anderson is up! Max MAX MAX!!!!!!!

He grounded out. Nebraska loses 4-3, their third straight loss to BYU by one score.