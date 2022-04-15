Five Heart Podcast 274: Todd to the Rescue

On the Five Heart Podcast this week, Fearless Leader Jon “Damn” Johnston took a break from the program, leaving Greg and Todd carry the ball this week. The green and red theme looks a little too much like Christmas, but you have to agree that seeing Memorial Stadium lit up in green for St. Patrick’s Day is pretty cool!

The main topic of conversation was the Red-White Game, or at least what they referred to as a game. Todd attended and was strong in his opinion that it is foolhardy to try and draw any conclusions from what took place on the field. The coaches limited time on the field for most of the top players, and everything was kept extra vanilla on both sides of the ball.

Greg asked whether the Spring Game was necessary, and both agreed that it was an event that allowed young families to attend, thus building the fan base. Future season ticket holders have to come from somewhere!

Since the Cornhuskers were swept on their own diamond by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the second year in a row, Todd made it clear that Jon Johnston will not be allowed to ever show up in Lincoln again when Rutgers comes to town!

An update on the Big Ten leading softball team is also given.