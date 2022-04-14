Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out BYU 1-0 To Begin Series

Nebraska baseball got the start it needed in this week’s 4 game series vs BYU as Nick Wimmers hit a RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning to score Griffith Everitt for a 1-0 Husker win.

Husker starter Koty Frank had an incredible outing, going 6.2 innings while giving up only one hit, allowing zero walks and striking out seven. It was all the more impressive considering Frank had to miss his last start, and prior to the start of the game, Coach Bolt had a pitch count of 40 on him (he ended up with 88) and thought we would see him a max of 2-3 innings.

Tyler Martin came in and pitched 1.1 innings of relief without allowing a run to get the win, then Braxton Bragg closed it out with a perfect 9th. BYU batters managed only the one hit throughout the game. The first one-hitter for Nebraska since beating Baylor 2-0 in 2019.

The Husker offense was kept at bay most of the game.

In what was reminiscent of an old school Big 12 Friday night game, Cougar starter Jack Stern nearly matched Frank in the pitchers duel, going 6.2 innings, striking out seven, giving up one walk, but allowing three hits and the deciding run. He was relieved by Nate Dahle who pitched 1.1 inning, striking out two and allowing a walk.

The only score in the game came in the 7th with two outs. Garrett Anglim singled, but Max Anderson hit into a double play. Everitt then doubled down the right field line, giving Nebraska a rare runner in scoring position. It was just enough as Wimmers singled into left field, scoring Everitt for the deciding and only run of the day.

Fun fact of the day, Frank and Wimmers are both from the same Junior College, with Wimmers saying Frank was one of the main reasons he made the move to Lincoln from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College. So shout out to EOSCC for the victory Thursday!