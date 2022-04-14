Husker NFL Draft Tracker - 2 Weeks Till Draft

With two weeks till the draft I’m going to transition and focus solely on Mock Drafts and where the Huskers in the 2022 NFL Draft could be heading. Here is a look at where each former Husker is being projected.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager indicated that Cam Jurgens has been one of the most talked about prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens stock is soaring and at this point it looks like he’s likely a lock Day 2 pick. And while I don’t think it will happen, but don’t be shocked if Cam Jurgens ends up sneaking into the end of the 1st round.

16 days out from the @NFLDraft , here are 5 names I’m hearing more and more about from NFL front offices. @gmfb pic.twitter.com/nK1G8N1oVU — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 12, 2022

Mock Drafts

Chad Reuter of NFL.com released his latest 4 Round NFL Mock Draft. In this draft we saw only two Huskers selected, but it was also the highest I’ve seen Cam Jurgens mocked all Draft Season. Here is where he had each Husker going.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Jurgens 80. Houston Texans: Cam Taylor-Britt

At The Athletic, Dane Brugler released his 7 Round NFL Mock Draft today which included four Huskers drafted. This mock also continues the trend of both Jurgens and Taylor-Britt going in the second round. Here is a look at where he had each player going.

2nd Round, Pick 55: Arizona Cardinals: Cam Jurgens 2nd Round, Pick 63: Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt 4th Round, Pick 130: Buffalo Bills: JoJo Domann 6th Round, Pick 219: Tennessee Titans: Austin Allen

Over at ESPN.com, NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid did a full 7 Round NFL Mock Draft. Reid had four Huskers in his mock. This mock continues the trend of Cam Jurgens going in the second round. Here is a look at where he had the four Husker players going.

2nd Round, Pick 61. San Francisco 49ers: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Write this one in pen for one of my favorite team-player fits. Jurgens’ gap-to-gap style is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. For a team searching for interior help and a young center, he could turn into a contributor quickly here. 3rd Round, Pick 91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Taylor-Britt, who has six interceptions over the past three seasons, is always around the ball. He’s tough and physical against the run and comes downhill with conviction. With Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting entering contract years, Taylor-Britt is a future option at the position. 5th Round, Pick 177. Detroit Lions: JoJo Domann, CB, Nebraska 7th Round, Pick 246: Cleveland Browns: Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

Over at CBS Ryan Wilson did a 3 Round Mock Draft that saw only Cam Jurgens selected. Wilson had Jurgens going 96th to Denver. Notably absent was Cam Taylor-Britt who has been getting some love in the third round lately.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released his latest 7 Round NFL Mock Draft. Cummings had four Huskers in his mock. Notable in this mock is Domann going at the tail end of the 7th round which is far lower than where he is traditionally mocked. Here is a look at where he had each Huskers going.

3rd Round, Pick #93: San Francisco 49ers: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska 4th Round, Pick #113: Washington Commanders: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska 7th Round, Pick #243: Kansas City Chiefs: Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska 7th Round, Pick #257: Arizona Cardinals: JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

The Athletic had each of their NFL beat writers do a 7 round mock draft. It would have been nice to have the writers come together and do their mocks together like the actual NFL Draft. Instead they did it on their own which resulted in some prospects (Jurgens picked by three different teams) were picked by multiple teams. Looking at this from a Nebraska point of view, only three Huskers were taken as guys like Austin Allen and Samori Toure did not get selected.

Arizona Cardinals: Round 3, Pick 87: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska He has the size (5-11, 196 pounds), speed (4.38 40-yard dash) and strength you look for in a cornerback. Taylor-Britt just had problems with angles and double-moves at Nebraska, and not even his great recovery time could bail him out. Still, he was a three-year starter and team captain, he has good feet, he played a little safety and has an aggressive nature. A thousand double-move drills and you might have a future starter. Los Angeles Rams: Round 3, Pick No. 104: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Second-year cornerback Robert Rochell is expected to take a step forward this season, and David Long Jr. is in a contract year after impressing late in 2021. The Rams need one of them to firmly assert themselves opposite star cornerback Jalen Ramsey — and because they rarely extend their non-Ramsey corners, they need depth here, too. Taylor-Britt is fast, athletic, smartly coverage-versatile and a strong tackler, all traits of which are necessary in the scheme the Rams play and especially in unlocking Ramsey’s own ability. It won’t be a defining quality, but it should be noted that the Rams also love drafting players who once played quarterback in high school, as Taylor-Britt did. Minnesota Vikings: Round 5, Pick 156: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska More traits than production, Jurgens nevertheless is a tantalizing prospect because of his second-level athleticism. The Vikings have Garrett Bradbury under contract for one more year, but they do have to think about their long-term prospects at the position. The Vikings could go in several directions here to resolve some of their depth issues, but this allows them to avoid the interior offensive line in the next draft if all goes well. Jurgens has remarkable testing for the position and showcases it on the field but does have some issues with core strength, length and taking the right angles into his blocks. Philadelphia Eagles: Round 5, No. 162: Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska Looking for a center with athletic traits to develop behind Jason Kelce? Jurgens fits that profile. His 4.92-second 40-yard dash is comparable to Kelce’s, and his 10-yard split is in the 90th percentile among offensive linemen. He started three years for the Cornhuskers and threw shot put for the track and field team. It would make more sense for the Eagles to take a Day 3 interior lineman to develop than invest an earlier pick in a potential Kelce replacement. Buffalo Bills: Round 5, No. 168: Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska The Bills are restocking their offensive line with athletic players who can move well laterally and get to the second level easily. Jurgens has an excellent athletic profile and the versatility to play center and guard. He could become a key reserve depth player in 2022 as they develop him in the background. Depending on what happens with the Ryan Bates situation, this need could be heightened before the draft. Jacksonville Jaguars Round 6, Pick 198: LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska Domann was at Nebraska for six years, so he’ll turn 25 before his rookie season begins. He’s a converted safety who moved to linebacker halfway through his time in Lincoln, finishing with nine forced fumbles. Being picked this low, his best avenue to making the roster is on special teams. He has dealt with multiple ACL injuries and missed the end of last year with a hand injury, so staying healthy is also a key to him sticking around.

Over at NFL Mocks Jacob Schyvinck did a 7 Round Cowboys Only Mock that included Samori Toure as their 6th round pick.

Round 6, 193rd Overall: Samouri Toure, WR, Nebraska After getting a reliable player in Shakir in round three, the Dallas Cowboys swing in the sixth round at receiver, selecting Nebraska’s Samouri Toure. Toure spend three seasons with Montana before transferring to Nebraska, and he offers the skill set to win vertically with speed, something that’s needed in the current wide receiver room.

SB Nation Eagles site Bleeding Green Nation put out their recent 7 Round Eagles Mock Draft that saw Austin Allen going in the 7th round to join former teammate Jack Stoll in Philadelphia.

Round 7, Pick 16: Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska Austin Allen never got a chance to put up huge numbers at Nebraska until 2021 where he caught 38 passes for over 600 yards. His nearly 16 yards per catch can be attributed to his excellent athletic ability that made him a mismatch for many Big Ten defenders. Allen has serious upside as a pass catching tight end and fits into what the Eagles need behind Dallas Goedert.

At US Today’s Titans site Titans Wire, they had four of their writers give their Titans 7 Round Mock Drafts. Two of the four writers had Cam Jurgens being selected by the Titans.

Tyler Rowland Round 4, Pick 131: Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska Athletic interior lineman who can eventually take over for Ben Jones after adding on some mass and bulk. Shaun Calderon Round 4, Pick 143: IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska Jurgens is a physical and athletic offensive lineman who would do well in a zone-blocking scheme like the Titans’. The Nebraska product can provide depth at both guard and center in the short term, while also potentially giving the Titans’ long-term building blocks at either position.

Fansided Panthers site Cat Cave writer Jared Feinberg did a 7 Round Panthers Mock Draft that saw Cam Jurgens taken in the 4th round.

The Carolina Panthers spent this offseason with a focus on rebuilding their offensive line with more competent talent in the trenches. Signing offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett was a big step – one that could reap some significant rewards in 2022. In this mock draft, Ikem Ekwonu was a huge pickup and could turn their offensive line from one of the worst groups in the league to an average-at-worst unit. This is what the starting offensive line could look like at this point: LT: Ikem Ekwonu LG: Brady Christensen C: Bradley Bozeman RG: Austin Corbett RT: Taylor Moton However, having formidable depth in the trenches is very important. Adding a developmental talent like Cameron Jurgens would help Carolina in this area tremendously. Jurgens impressed many teams during the NFL Scouting Combine, putting his name on the map as a potential sleeper in this upcoming draft. The former four-star high school recruit has great functional athleticism, movement skills, flexibility, and flashes in pass protection. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Jurgens is undersized for a center. Despite the lack of bulk, he still has room for added growth within his frame once the lineman arrives at the next level. With Bradley Bozeman on a one-year “prove-it” deal, Jurgens could be a future starter in Carolina down the road.

Ninety Nine Yards is a UK site for American Football fans. Craig Strachan did a 7 Round Jaguars Mock Draft that saw Jurgens being selected in the 5th round.

Round 5: pick 157 – CAMERON JURGENS – IOL – NEBRASKA Another addition to the offensive line from the Jaguars here in the form of Cameron Jurgens. The Nebraska Cornhusker is a smooth athlete who’s never going to be the biggest but does offer something in this system.

Chicago Bears Fansided site Da Windy City did a 7 Round Bears Mock Draft that saw Cam Taylor-Britt being their 4th round pick after a projected trade.

In the fourth round, the Bears are able to find a trade partner to move up and grab a guy who may be able to step in and start at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. Chicago partners with the New Orleans Saints to move up 30 spots, here. At no. 120 overall, the Bears select Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. In terms of value in the fourth round, you can’t get much better than a player like Taylor-Britt. He’s a three-year starter and possesses decent size at 5-foot-11, weighing 196 pounds. The number one thing Eberflus wants in his players, speed, is certainly present here. Taylor-Britt ran a 4.38 at the Combine, proving he has high-end speed. Taylor-Britt is a team captain, so he’s well-respected in the locker room. He has great ball skills and loves to go for the big play. He’s a strong kid who willingly helps in the run support as well. Having experience playing both safety and cornerback could come in handy for the Bears, too, who have a hole at safety still. The one area he’ll need to improve is in his pursuit angles. At times, he’s a loose cannon and takes poor angles due to wanting to make the big play. If he can learn to process quicker and take the right angles, Taylor-Britt will be a fine starting cornerback as a pro. Last year, Taylor-Britt tallied 51 tackles with three of them for a loss, as well as 11 passes defensed.

Dallas Cowboys Fansided site The Landry Hat did a Cowboys 7 Round Mock that included Cam Taylor-Britt as their 4th round pick.

The Cowboys seem to be relying on second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph to step into a starting role next season with Anthony Brown not necessarily impressing as the opposite of Trevon Diggs. In the fourth round, I decided to bring in a corner with a similar role as Joseph to help bring in competition. That is Nebraska Cornhusker Cam Taylor-Britt. Taylor-Britt played outside cornerback last season and turned in one of the better seasons out of the Big Ten cornerbacks. While only hauling in one interception, the Nebraska alum broke up 11 passes, recorded 51 tackles (three for loss), and a sack. One aspect of Cam’s game that sticks out is his tackling ability. He became one of the best tackling corners in the game. He hits like a safety if that gives a better idea. In 2019, he forced four fumbles. Yes, a corner forced four fumbles in a season. His ability to read the quarterbacks eyes and use his 4.3 speed to close in is something you don’t see in many corners. In coverage, Taylor-Britt allowed a 53% completion percentage for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 77.3 passer rating. He is best in zone coverage but is capable of holding his own in man coverage. His ball skills are among some of the best in the conference, being able to adjust well with the ball in the air and break up passes. Adding the former Cornhusker would provide good competition with Joseph, Wright, and Brown. He could even come in and play quality snaps in year one even if it’s just on special teams.

Fansided Detroit sports site Detroit Jock City did a 7 Round Lions Mock Draft that saw Cam Taylor-Britt being their 3rd round pick.

I feel like the Detroit Lions are getting an excellent prospect here with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The Nebraska product is a hard-hitting, tackling machine. Generally, cornerbacks are not exactly eager to help in the run game; Taylor-Britt didn’t get the memo. Taylor-Britt made 51 tackles, one sack, and one interception as a senior. The talented corner finished his career with Nebraska totaling 140 tackles, ten of which came for a loss, plus 2.5 sacks and six interceptions. He also scored one touchdown along with defending 22 passes and forcing four fumbles. If 2021 proved anything to us, it is that NFL teams can not have enough capable cornerbacks. Nearly every cornerback the Detroit Lions trotted out onto the field last season eventually fell victim to injury. The Detroit Lions lost former no. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah in Week One to a ruptured Achilles, it marks the second straight year the second-year cornerback finished the season on Injured Reserve (IR). The Lions also lost newcomer Jerry Jacobs to a torn knee, and the teams’ top corner Amani Oruwariye finished the year on IR. We know the Detroit Lions need help at every level of their defense. In this Mock Draft, I’ve made a conscious effort to improve the starting defense by adding an edge-rusher, linebacker, and safety. I feel confident in landing an impactful receiver and a starting-caliber corner. Taylor-Britt brings that Campbell-like toughness to any secondary, and he can be an immediate upgrade on special teams.

Rankings

Dane Brugler of The Athletic is one of the best draft writers out there. Each year he puts out his Draft Guide called “The Beast” which is considered the best guide out there. Listed in his guide is the rankings of each of the prospects. Here is where he had the Huskers in the 2022 NFL Draft included where he had each player graded.