Wednesday Flakes Brings You Dust

Good morning Husker Nation. It’s dry and windy here in Northeast Nebraska. We need rain. We probably need a lot of rain to be honest. Most of all the weather that has come through the past few months has either been north or south of us. Two areas that also need rain.

So, basically we all need rain.

Planting season is either under way or just around the corner for most of the state and I can imagine how far the farmers have to dig to find moisture. Unless we get some much needed rain, I would expect to see a lot of pivots running to make up for the lack of rain (or snow).

Anywho, I hope you are all enjoying your spring. Even if you get a face full of dust every time you go outside.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska makes four-star DB's latest cut

Four-star defensive back Daniel Demery has Huskers in his top group

Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Game Suspended in Fourth Inning - University of Nebraska Due to inclement weather, tonight's game vs. Creighton has been suspended after three innings.

Husker weekend recap of bowling, track and field and men’s golf | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska bowling competed at NCAA Regionals in Rochester, New York over the weekend.

Former Oregon OL Doug Brenner Suing NCAA for $100M in Punitive Damages

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner is seeking $ has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking $100 million in punitive damages

Woman Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game

A woman tried to glue herself to the court during Thursday night’s play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.

Lincoln Riley happily has gone from life in a fishbowl to life in an aquarium

An introvert by nature, new USC coach Lincoln Riley likes ‘the ease of being able to do things that we’ve never been able to do easily.’

Mel Kiper releases brand new two-round mock two weeks before 2022 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper has released a brand new two-round mock draft with only two weeks remaining until the beginning of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reds president to upset fans: 'Where are you going to go?'

Any sale of the team, Reds president Phil Castellini said Tuesday, would result in the team leaving Cincinnati.

NHL Stanley Cup playoff picture 2022: Matchups, magic numbers, draft order

The NHL playoff picture is beginning to be finalized with the end of the 2021-22 regular season quickly approaching.

Timberwolves – Clippers: Patrick Beverley roasted after reaction

The guard was so emotional and talked so much trash after winning the play-in game.

Inside 'SEC Shorts,' the college football video series that 'just kind of writes itself'

Josh Snead and Robert Clay quit their steady jobs to create college football videos about the SEC fan experience. Here's how they did it.

2022 NFL Draft: Are these rookie quarterbacks better than who QB-needy teams already have?

Would picking a passer in this draft upgrade these teams' quarterback position?

House Committee Describes 'Potentially Unlawful' Financial Conduct by Washington Commanders

The new details of alleged wrongdoing intensify the pressure on the NFL team from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

NFL news: QB Cam Newton says women should 'cater to a man's needs'

Get ready to roll your eyes, because Cam Newton is sharing his opinions about women again.

Former Oregon OL Doug Brenner adds $100M to lawsuit

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner now is seeking $125.5 million in a lawsuit first filed in 2019.The trial is set to begin Tuesday in Eugene, Ore., with Brenner now adding $100 million in

Ready For The Next Prototype Of Lockdown NBA Defender? Look No Further Than Herb Jones.

Herb Jones represents the new age of NBA defense.

