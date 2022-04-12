Frosted Flakes: A Grand Canyon Hike and Hotel Room Blues

This past weekend my husband and I made our long awaited trip to the Grand Canyon.

We started this adventure by me second guessing if I made a hotel reservation on the way to the airport. We were pretty sure I had, but I couldn’t find a single email confirmation. So, I called the hotel and the gentleman I talked to said I did not have a room. He also didn’t seem like he searched very hard to see what was going on, but it was 4:30 am and I just needed a room so I booked another available room. He also never gave me a confirmation number over the phone, so I wasn’t sure if we really had a room, but decided we would just go with it.

Once we got to Arizona, we drove to Montezuma’s Castle, which was really cool and then on to Sedona. In Sedona we hung out in Uptown Sedona and did a Pink Jeep tour, which was really cool. I even had a woman put on eye cream that is supposed to make me look 10 years younger and then try to sell it to me for her low employee price of $400. (I did not accept) Later at the hotel bar, I was not carded so my husband decided that eye cream did not work very well.

When we made our way to the hotel, we did have a room. Success! Only to find out the next day that I was charged for two rooms. When I went and asked the front desk, they said the original reservation (that I made three weeks ago) didn’t go through before yesterday and they would credit my account. I’m still waiting to see that credit go through.

We then made our way to the Grand Canyon. This was the main focus of our trip so we were both excited. It did not disappoint. I know some people don’t think that it is that amazing, but we were both in awe. We had decided that we were going to hike part of the Bright Angel Trail. The first check point is 1.5 miles down and then the next one was 3 miles down. I figured we could do the first one and then see how we felt.

I noticed on the way down that my husband was growing quieter as we continued to descend. He really didn’t think I realized that we would have to go back up. I was enjoying the view and marveling at the canyon the whole way down, while he was imagining all worst case scenario situations. We finally made it to the first checkpoint and after taking a little break, we decided to head back up. It was much more difficult to go up, but I loved it. My husband was happy that we chose to hike it once we were finally safely back on top.

Other than the hotel situation, it turned out to be a great trip. Do you think I’ll ever get my money back?

I promise this will be my last Grand Canyon mention.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Add Konfederak As Assistant Coach - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's tennis team has added Kevin Konfederack, one of the country's top former NAIA players, to its coaching staff as an assistant coach, head coach Sean

Nebraska football: Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy sounds off on Huskers' QB race after spring ball

...

Nebraska football documentary to hit theaters in May | Football | omaha.com

A new documentary focusing on the Nebraska football program from 1993 to 1997 is set to hit theaters in the middle of May.

Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Schedule Analysis - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Here is a look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers' college football schedule in 2022 with a rundown of their opponents.

Nebraska football: Scott Frost evaluates QBs Chubba Purdy, Casey Thompson after spring game

...

Elsewhere

Atlanta Dream select Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with top pick in WNBA draft; Indiana Fever take Baylor's NaLyssa Smith at No. 2

Rhyne Howard called her selection at No. 1 "a dream come true." Baylor's NaLyssa Smith went second to Indiana.

As Brittney Griner's detention continues, star center 'continues to have our full support,' WNBA's Cathy Engelbert says before draft

Speaking before the WNBA's 2022 draft, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed her concern Monday about Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner, and said the league is doing all it can to "bring her home" from Moscow.

Georgia linemen Amarius Mims, Clay Webb enter transfer portal as former five-star recruits join growing list - CBSSports.com

Amarius Mims and Clay Webb mark the 10th and 11th Bulldogs to enter the portal this offseason

NCAA football: Georgia DL arrested for alleged TikTok challenge

Warren Brinson said he thought he knew the people he was shooting the beads at. He didn't and they pressed charges against him.

Before Jerry Sandusky, Penn State football had another serial sexual predator. This is the untold story of his crimes and the fight to bring him to justice.

When Jerry Sandusky's crimes came to light in 2011, the world thought it was the first time Joe Paterno and Penn State had faced a serial sexual predator in their midst. But that was not the case. This is the story of the predator who had come before.

Former Oregon lineman Doug Brenner suing NCAA for $100 million - Sports Illustrated

Doug Brenner alleges that he sustained lifelong injuries as a result of workouts when he was a player.