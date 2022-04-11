Wrestling: Former Husker James Green Retiring, will Coach for Team USA

Former Husker great James Green announced this weekend that he’s retiring from senior-level competition.

Green retires as a two-time world medalist and a six-time world team member for Team USA. Holding down Team USA’s spot at 70 kg every year since 2015, Green ends his career as an all-time great.

To my fans, coaches, friends, and family I say thank you ❤️. It’s been a hell of a journey #LaceManOut pic.twitter.com/2NJ3MkgUKM — James Green (@WhoIsJamesG) April 8, 2022

At the senior level, Green retires with a 142-39 career record. On top of his world medals, Green was also a two-time US National Champion, a two-time Pan American Championships gold medalist, and the 2018 World Cup gold medalist.

While at Nebraska, Green was a four-time All-American with a 129-22 career record.

Green also announced that he’s joining the Team USA coaching staff as a developmental coach.

Here’s a bit from Team USA’s statement.

Two-time World medalist James Green of Christianburg, Va. has been named National Freestyle Developmental Coach for USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling in the United States. He will work within USA Wrestling’s National Teams Department, and on the staff of USA Wrestling’s National Freestyle Coach Bill Zadick and alongside Manager of Freestyle Programs Joe Russell. Green will be working with USA Wrestling’s elite age-group freestyle wrestlers including managing the Elite Accelerated Program at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

During his career, Green was considered one of the best in the world at turning his opponents with his patented leg lace. Hence the #LaceManOut on his retirement tweet.

He was a true master of it. Here’s Green beating Ryan Deakin in 18 seconds via tech fall at Final X in 2020. If you didn’t know, Deakin just got done winning an NCAA title last month.

Team USA will only benefit from adding Green to its staff. He has a very bright future in the coaching realm.