Frosted Flakes: Extended Warranty on Tires?, Husker Baseball Blowout, and Dumb TVs

This past weekend, I went to my niece’s bridal shower in Minnesota.

About 20 miles home into a 150 mile trip, the low tire pressure light came one. So, I stopped at the next gas station. One front tire was completely flat. Long story short...I have been working with a local shop to fix some alignment issues with my car....those issues have been shredding tires after 5000 miles. Both front tires were, questionable.

After putting on the toy spare tire (with help from a very nice Minnesotan who wouldn’t take any money), and heading toward the big city, I found a place open on Sunday that could replace the worn out tire as well as the close-to-worn-out one.

Being a female and clearly in need of “assistance” made me a mark and I was coerced into buying four tires. Don’t worry, I knew what was happening and decided to keep the good tires (which had 45K+ tread left on them) and will not end up on the short side of things. I made it home safe and sound, without purchasing the extended warranty (which was only good within a few miles of the tire center).

It would be interesting to hear other people’s stories of being taken advantage of... (relatively clean stories, please).

Frosted Flakes

Sports! Sports! Sports!

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Poop. pOOP! POOP!!

Then There’s This

