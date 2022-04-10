Nebraska Baseball vs Rutgers Game Thread

Nebraska tries to take a game from Rutgers today after losing the first two games of this series.

Rutgers sits at the top of the Big Ten Standings with a 9 game win streak and a 7-1 record. It’d be nice if Nebraska could break that streak and stay above .500 in conference play.

There was a fair amount of yelling going on yesterday as Rutgers baseball coach Steve Owens was ejected after arguing about the three-run Nebraska homer that bounced off the left field wall and back into play. Not actually a homer, but ruled a homer, Owen was rather incensed and probably for good reason.

Rutgers swept Nebraska at home last season for the first time since 2009, I believe. Our beloved Huskers are on the verge of being swept by them at home again. You’d think our team wouldn’t let that happen, but they’ve been letting a lot happen lately.

Date: April 10th

Time: @ 12:05 p.m

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska

Record(s): Nebraska (12-15) Rutgers (22-6)

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt, Steve Owens

Stream: Big Ten+

Radio: Husker Radio Network