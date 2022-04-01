Nebraska Baseball Picks Up 5-3 Win Over Ohio State

I did not watch this game but instead listened to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLauglin on the Huskers app on my cell phone. I enjoy listening to those guys. They call a good game and give you an idea of what’s happening with a good balance of humor when it’s called for.

Having said that, listening to this game was an exercise in patience and anger management.

Nebraska started the game as well as you could with Shay Schanaman striking out all three Buckeye batters. Cam Chick responded by hitting a homer in the top of the 1st, and Nebraska loaded the bases afterwards but couldn’t capitalize as Leighton Banjoff struck out swinging to end the inning.

Nebraska held the Buckeyes at bay in the 2nd inning despite giving up a double and a walk. The offense scored another run as Sartori singled, then advanced on a wild pitch. Steil got to first on a throwing error - so our beloved Huskers have runners at the corners with no outs.

Then Mathews and Chick struck out swinging, but Sartori scored on another Ohio State error. Everitt struck out to end the inning. So far, so good, Nebraska 2-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the the bottom of the 7th when Blaine Robinson hit a homer off Schanaman. Nebraska got the run back with a single, a fielder’s choice, HBP, and then Leighton Banjoff came with with a big hit single up the middle to do some timely hitting!

In the top of the 9th, Nebraska loaded the bases as Matthews singled, Chick walked, then Anderson singled. Everitt got to first on a fielder’s choice, but Matthews was thrown out at home.

Next, Anglim reached on a fielder’s choice, while Everitt was thrown out at second. It sounded like more missed opportunities, but Anderson and Chick scored on an Ohio State throwing error.

Anglim was picked off at second, something that shouldn’t make Will Bolt very happy.

Going into the bottom of the 9th, Nebraska held a 5-1 lead!

Ohio State started when Brookman doubled. Brookman scored when Anglim let a fly ball go over his head in the wind and Bauer doubled to right field.

5-2 Nebraska lead.

Olson got a strike out from Okuley, then McAlister grounded out. Two outs. One more out to a win. One more.

Then Ernst singled and Bauer scored.

5-3 Nebraska lead, two outs, bottom of the 9th.

Braxton Bragg came in to pitch for Nebraska. Bragg forced a grounder, picked up the ball and threw to first for the final out.

Yay!

The Buckeyes committed six errors. You’d think Nebraska wouldn’t have had to gut out this game, but the offense managed only eight hits as Buckeye pitchers struck out 16 batters. Ohio State’s Isaiah Coupet pitched an incredible game, striking out 14 batters with one walk. He gave up 4 hits, and two runs in seven innings.

Shay Schanaman went 6.1 innings, giving up 6 hits, 1 run with 8 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Nebraska plays Ohio State tomorrow at 2:05 central.