Friday Flakes: The Best April Fools Joke of 2022 Came from Texas!

I stumbled upon this tweet from the Texas SBNation twitter account, Burnt Orange Nation, and I was just dumbfounded.

Here’s the tweet.

Texas is a better job than every SEC program outside of maybe Alabama, FWIW. — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) April 1, 2022

Burnt Orange Nation actually believes that Texas is still a better job than every school in the SEC, maybe, MAYBE, with the exception of Alabama.

I mean, I know this is the internet. There are dumb things flying all around the internet but I could not believe that somebody could have such a lack of self-awareness.

At least, here at Corn Nation, we know Nebraska football has been bad. It has been bad for a long time. I mean, it has been embarrassing.

There are many metrics to determine what makes a good college football job. Probably one of the best is success.

With that said, over the past ten seasons Nebraska has gone 62 - 60. Texas over the same ten seasons? 70-55.

But remember, we aren’t comparing Nebraska and Texas today. No, we are comparing Texas to the other SEC schools. We also need to remember that Texas’ record is in a mediocre Big 12 conference, and the records I’m going to lay out are from schools competing in the SEC, which is probably the best conference in the country.

Alabama football over the past ten seasons? 128-13.

What about Texas A&M (which I would agree is a better job than Texas)? They are 85 - 41.

Georgia: 106-28.

Oh, let’s keep going. Let’s pick a random school. Kentucky. 61 - 63. I think we are getting closer to Texas.

What about the old pal Missouri? They are 69 - 56. There it is. No, Texas not only are you not even near the top of the best jobs in the SEC.

You are Missouri.

So how could Burnt Orange Nation get it so wrong? Well today is April 1st, which is known as April Fools Day. So now it all makes sense.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Staff notes: Huskers make important off-field hire; plus two Whipples at work with offense

Nebraska has finalized the hire of a new director of player development.

William Prince is the new addition. As it says in his now public Husker bio, he'll "work closely with the entire staff to manage and oversee the development of Husker football student-athletes both on and off the field."

Morning Mash: Receiver likes the answers in Whipple scheme, the D-line cupboard, another from Aurora

As detailed in Wednesday's story on Martin, Joseph immediately carved a connection with Martin upon the coach's arrival. And Whipple's offense also hits the sweet spot for the receiver, because it has such "a wide variety of pass concepts to attack the different coverages," according to Martin.

Harsh Reality: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The True MVP - Brew Hoop

The Milwaukee Bucks are not just reigning champions who are primed to mount a credible back-to-back attempt. They are on the precipice of establishing a basketball dynasty. In all honesty, we might look back in 10 years and realize that it was already in-place by 2022.

Bruce Arians’ selfless retirement was his final love letter to football - SBNation.com

Bruce Arians loves football. Yes, that’s such a basic and obvious statement. Nobody becomes a coach in the NFL, basically sacrificing every other aspect of their life, to pull 18 hour days unless they love the game or hate themselves — and maybe it’s a bit of both.

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Dante Moore’s visit pics are HOT FIRE - One Foot Down

Dante recently had a 2 day visit with the Irish and was joined by his father. After the visit a large number of articles were published with speculation about his upcoming decision (whenever that may be).

Visits mean photo and video time — and Moore’s visit photos are about as slick as you’ll find from any school out there.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

I think about this tweet all the time. pic.twitter.com/ATr1xcKUoU — Lord of Leisure (@FourFourths) March 19, 2022