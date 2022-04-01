Five Heart Podcast 272: Verbal Slaps Abound

If you think about it, a verbal slap should hurt less than a physical one, right?

Well, if you thought you were going to listen to one podcast this week and avoid the biggest news story of the week, you were wrong. But it’s Jon’s fault.

We talk a little about Spring football and the 2022 season, and to the surprise of no one, we all disagree on the bar Scott Frost and Co. need to clear to keep his job in Lincoln.

And while there’s a transfer portal player coming for an official visit for the Spring Game, we discuss one Husker who is staying put and not leaving, and that Husker is Nebrasketball big man Derrick Walker Jr. The primary emphasis for Hoiberg and his staff should be roster consistency, so learning that Walker is returning is fantastic news.

Todd abandons us when we go to talk about Nebraska baseball, so when he comes back he has to provide his two cents, and meanwhile, there’s a Husker team absolutely crushing it this Spring, and that’s softball. Take every opportunity you can to watch Husker women’s athletics, as it is apparent they are the only ones playing consistently well.

That’s all. GBR.