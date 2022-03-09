Baseball vs KSU, Nebrasketball vs Fake NU Game Thread

Wooooo Husker sportsin tonight!
BASEBALL!
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – at Kansas State ( 4 p.m.)
Pitching: LHP Emmett Olson (0-1) vs. RHP Griffin Hassall (0-2)
TV/Streaming: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (105.3 The Bone), Huskers.com, Huskers App
NEBRASKETBALL!
When: Wednesday, March 9 at 5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) - Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)
Sign up for Fubo TV here to watch
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Line: Northwestern -5
Loading comments...