Baseball vs KSU, Nebrasketball vs Fake NU Game Thread

Wooooo Husker sportsin tonight!

BASEBALL!

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – at Kansas State ( 4 p.m.)

Pitching: LHP Emmett Olson (0-1) vs. RHP Griffin Hassall (0-2)

TV/Streaming: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (105.3 The Bone), Huskers.com, Huskers App

NEBRASKETBALL!

When: Wednesday, March 9 at 5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) - Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Sign up for Fubo TV here to watch

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Northwestern -5