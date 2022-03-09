 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Schanaman Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

The Senior tossed a complete game vs Northwestern State

By Aaron Rastovski

Nebraska played a pair of double headers last weekend against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington. The weekend was the best of the young season for the starting pitching, with Shay Schanaman being the best of the bunch. He threw a complete game shutout in the 6-0 win vs Northwestern State on Sunday to pick up his first win of 2022. This performance earned Schanaman an award as the Big Ten Pitcher of the week.

Schanaman’s impressive stat line on the day:

  • Complete game
  • Shutout
  • 8 strikeouts
  • Allowed only 3 hits
  • 95 pitches
  • Faced only 31 batters
  • Allowed only 2 runners to reach 2nd base.

This was the first complete game shutout by a Husker pitcher since Jake Meyers vs Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.

This is the first Pitcher of the Week award for Schanaman. Nebraska won the award 4 times in 2021. (3 by Cade Povich and 1 by Chance Hroch)

