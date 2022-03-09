Schanaman Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Nebraska played a pair of double headers last weekend against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington. The weekend was the best of the young season for the starting pitching, with Shay Schanaman being the best of the bunch. He threw a complete game shutout in the 6-0 win vs Northwestern State on Sunday to pick up his first win of 2022. This performance earned Schanaman an award as the Big Ten Pitcher of the week.
Weekly #B1G Awards Alert— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 9, 2022
Shay Schanaman of @Husker_Baseball is the #B1GBaseball Pitcher of the Week!
⚾ Pitched complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win vs. Northwestern State
⚾ Faced 31 batters, while striking out 8 and allowing 3 hits and a walk
️ https://t.co/yQ4nrV7epS pic.twitter.com/73jAGBuSEa
Schanaman’s impressive stat line on the day:
- Complete game
- Shutout
- 8 strikeouts
- Allowed only 3 hits
- 95 pitches
- Faced only 31 batters
- Allowed only 2 runners to reach 2nd base.
This was the first complete game shutout by a Husker pitcher since Jake Meyers vs Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.
This is the first Pitcher of the Week award for Schanaman. Nebraska won the award 4 times in 2021. (3 by Cade Povich and 1 by Chance Hroch)
Loading comments...