Schanaman Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Nebraska played a pair of double headers last weekend against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington. The weekend was the best of the young season for the starting pitching, with Shay Schanaman being the best of the bunch. He threw a complete game shutout in the 6-0 win vs Northwestern State on Sunday to pick up his first win of 2022. This performance earned Schanaman an award as the Big Ten Pitcher of the week.

Weekly #B1G Awards Alert



Shay Schanaman of @Husker_Baseball is the #B1GBaseball Pitcher of the Week!



⚾ Pitched complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win vs. Northwestern State

⚾ Faced 31 batters, while striking out 8 and allowing 3 hits and a walk



Schanaman’s impressive stat line on the day:

Complete game

Shutout

8 strikeouts

Allowed only 3 hits

95 pitches

Faced only 31 batters

Allowed only 2 runners to reach 2nd base.

This was the first complete game shutout by a Husker pitcher since Jake Meyers vs Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.

This is the first Pitcher of the Week award for Schanaman. Nebraska won the award 4 times in 2021. (3 by Cade Povich and 1 by Chance Hroch)