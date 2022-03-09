Corn Nation Radio: Alex Kirshner On New Husker OC Mark Whipple

In today’s episode we have Alex Kirshner of the Split Zone Duo Podcast. Alex is a long time Pitt fan and gives us his thoughts on Nebraska’s new OC, Mark Whipple. He goes over Mark’s time at Pitt along with what he thinks Mark will bring to Nebraska.

Also, he also answers my favorite question to ask “What is wrong with Nebraska?”. If you listen or read his stuff you know he gives a well thought out and insightful answer.

For more from Alex you can follow him on Twitter at @Alex_Kershner

