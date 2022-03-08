Nebraska Baseball Adds Games vs UNO March 13th-14th

The Husker baseball team announced a 2 game home-and-home series with the Omaha Mavericks on Tuesday. This series will take the place of the weekend series with Long Beach State that was formally announced by the NU athletic department as being cancelled due to predicted weather in Lincoln on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Omaha was also looking for some extra games after they cancelled a double header with North Carolina A&T that they were hosting Friday, and had to cancel a game they were playing at Creighton on Saturday due to the same weather conditions. Both Omaha and Nebraska play a game on Tuesday, limiting this portion of the series to 2 games.

The first game of the series will be played at 3pm on Sunday March 13th at Tal Anderson Field, Omaha’s new, 1,500 seat on-campus stadium that opened in 2021. Game 2 takes place at 1pm on Monday, March 14th at Haymarket Park, and will serve as the home opener for Nebraska.

This will mark the beginning of a now 4 game series spread out over the course of the season, with the series continuing at Omaha on Wednesday, April 6th, and the series finale in Lincoln on April 27th.