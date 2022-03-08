Bryce McGowens Earns All Big Ten Recognition

With the regular season over it is now time for the awards. The Huskers have been a little dry in this area the past few years but this season will bring a few for at least one player on the team.

As expected, these honors will be directed towards freshman Bryce McGowens. Bryce had a stellar season for the Huskers. Averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for Nebraska. He shot 40% from the floor and 24% from the three point line.

To start the awards season off, Bryce has been added to the third team All Big Ten squad by the media and coaches.

This was not his only honors announced today. He was also named the AP Big Ten newcomer of the year.

#Huskers Bryce McGowens is AP Big Ten newcomer of the year in a close vote over #Buckeyes Malaki Branham — Eric Olson (@ericolson64) March 8, 2022

Unfortunately, he was not picked as the Big Ten Freshman of the year like many of us had hoped. That honor went to Ohio States Malaki Branham. However, Bryce did make the Big Ten All Freshman team.

The future is bright for these freshmen. pic.twitter.com/WOrRVGdlw1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2022

Yes, all of this while also being the nations leading freshman scorer. These are some very big honors for the freshman. Some may be a little disappointed he did not win the Big Ten freshman of the year award but he lost to a very good player in Malaki Branham. Honestly, it could have gone to either one.

Congrats to Bryce and good luck in the Big Ten tournament!