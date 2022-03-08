Frosted Flakes: International Women’s Day and The Women’s Sports Network

Today is International Women’s Day and there is a new sports network coming out just for women’s sports. The Women’s Sports Network is a free, 24-7 streaming channel that plans to provide coverage of women’s sports and athletes.

How the Women’s Sports Network intends to cover female athletes “through a new lens” - SportsPro

Carol Stiff, an advisor to the Women’s Sports Network, on how the 24/7 streaming destination plans to cover female athletes like never before.

I’m hoping this could mean better coverage of our women’s college sports as well. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to watch all of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament games?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska basketball: Fred Hoiberg praises team's effort down stretch of season after upset win over Wisconsin

...

Big Ten Football: Spring 2022 Power Rankings - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A complete breakdown of Big Ten football teams going into spring practice and an early power ranking for 2022.

Steven M. Sipple: Betts' off-field maturity improves, Joseph says; and Frost's role evolves | Column | journalstar.com

Says new Husker assistant Mickey Joseph of wideout Zavier Betts: "Zavier, you know, was an immature kid when I first got here. But now, he's grown up. He's starting to

Spring snapshot: Casey Thompson

We're getting to know a lot of new guys around here this spring. So how about some daily post-practice snapshots on some of them as viewed...

Huskers Cruise Past Oklahoma Wesleyan - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska beach volleyball team swept Oklahoma Wesleyan 5-0 on Monday at the Hawks Championship Center. The Huskers improved to 4-4 on the season heading into

Elsewhere

Gary Patterson joins Texas Longhorns football staff after leaving TCU

Gary Patterson, who has his own statue outside TCU’s football stadium, has been named “special assistant” to Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian.

NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for at least 2022 season for betting on games

The NFL has suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least all of 2022 for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

Duke reportedly unhappy North Carolina didn’t honor Coach K - Sports Illustrated

There still appears to be a healthy amount of bad blood between the ACC rivals.

Kirk Herbstreit will call Thursday Night Football for Amazon this fall - Sports Illustrated

One of the premier voices of college football will now be calling NFL games for Amazon.

MLB lockout: Top matchups, storylines we lost when league canceled first week of 2022 regular season - CBSSports.com

With each round of cancellations we lose a piece of baseball history we can never get back

Who is Brittney Griner and why was she in Russia?

Brittney Griner is one of the most well-known and recognizable basketball players in the world.

2022 NFL free agency: Von Miller hints at Broncos return; Chargers, Packers also interested, per report - CBSSports.com

The pass rusher is coming off a title run with the Rams