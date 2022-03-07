Cam Taylor-Britt Blazes the Combine

The final Husker working out at the Combine was Cam Taylor-Britt. And much like the his teammates, Cam Taylor-Britt did an excellent job of making a name for himself in every aspect on the field and elevating himself in the eyes of NFL teams.

Weigh In

Cam Taylor-Britt



5'11

196

31 1/2"

10" — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 6, 2022

Cam had already weighed in and had his measurements known from the Senior Bowl, but he once again confirmed his size and length. Taylor-Britt has pretty average height and weight for a cornerback drafted over the past five years, but his length and hand size are big reasons why he was able to have so many passes defended this past season.

Timed Drills

At times on film it looks like Taylor-Britt was beat by receivers down the field because he lacked good speed. So heading into the Combine if Taylor-Britt were to run under a 4.50 would have considered that a win. Not only did he beat that time, Cam was able to run an official 4.38 which was the 5th best time of any cornerback this year. Any concerns about Taylor-Britt staying at cornerback can be tabled for now.

Position Drills

You put on a show my guy‼️ @CamTaylorBritt_ pic.twitter.com/SD01N6gxis — Travis Fisher (@CoachTFisher) March 6, 2022

Just when you thought Cam’s 40 time was impressive, he goes out and puts on a show during the position drills. In the backpedal drill Cam showed the fluid hips and changes of direction that will be needed to play cornerback in the NFL. But what really get everyone’s attention was how well Taylor-Britt caught the ball. In the gauntlet drill he ran it like he was a receiver plucking the ball out of the air and showing his natural hands. Even on the backpedal Cam attacked the ball in the air as he leaped up to high point the ball.

Whoever said DBs don’t have hands never met Cam Taylor-Britt. pic.twitter.com/G1edEONrwO — Rob Searles (@RobBob17) March 6, 2022

Overall Thoughts

Say what you want about how Austin Allen or Cam Jurgens did earlier in the Combine, I believe Cam Taylor-Britt has the most outstanding Combine of any Husker this year. His complete showing took him from being considered a 5th round pick to square into the discussion of the 3rd round. You have a fast, physical corner with good ball skills. Who wouldn’t want that on their team?

What Others are Saying

NFL.com put out their Winners and Losers from Day 4 of the Combine. Cam Taylor-Britt made the winners section. Here is what they had to say.

Running a 4.38 40 at 196 pounds helped Taylor-Britt’s cause to be selected among the top 100 picks in April. He had one of the best performances on the floor, as well, changing directions and catching everything in sight. Taylor-Britt transitioned forward from his backpedal more smoothly than I expected. I thought he might have to move to safety in the NFL, but Sunday’s workout and his time at the Reese’s Senior Bowl indicate he has the speed and hip fluidness to stay outside at the next level.

Was already sold on Cam Taylor-Britt. That 4.45 just re-affirms the confidence. Hard-nosed, versatile player. One of the best run support CBs, but also has the athleticism to make plays in coverage. — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 6, 2022

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt has really impressed me attacking the ball in these drills.



You can tell he's a natural hands catcher. High points the ball super well. #NFLCombine — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 6, 2022