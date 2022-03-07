Frosted Flakes: Possible Targeting Rule Changes, Amelia Earhart’s Cap, and Kindegarten Pep Talks

When we first moved out to the ranch, we had two housecats. Going from town life to farm life was a big upgrade as both cats wanted to be outside a lot more. One of the cats loved his new surroundings and didn’t want to come inside very much. He’d disappear for a week at a time and come back with “presents”. The other cat was a Siamese shelter cat who didn’t really know what he wanted.

When he was inside, he wanted to be outside. When he was outside, he wanted to be inside.

We built the house with door handles instead of knobs. That darn cat learned that he could reach up, push on the handle and open the door to either get in or get out of the house. It took us a while to figure out what was going on.

One time, we came home from church to find a puppy and five cats running around the house. Of course, they happily “helped” clean up the breakfast dishes that were on the counter and still had traces of milk and cereal in them.

A new set of breakfast bowls later, Simon the cat was banished to permanently be an outside kitty. We changed the exterior doors to knobs instead of handles and kept the front door deadbolted so he couldn’t open that one (we couldn’t change that one to a knob).

Eventually, we found him a new home where he continued his breaking and entering and lived to be an old pain-in-the-butt to someone else.

Silvestro the cat in Sicily has learned how to open a high-up door handle in order to let himself and 24 other cats into the family home.

Frosted Flakes

The baseball team made some leaps forward this weekend and went 3-1. The softball team also had a good weekend - outside of getting run-ruled by my Jackrabbits. And, what can you say about Nebrasketball?!? The last three games have been what we hoped to see since Fred Hoiberg came to town. I’m really happy that those guys are ending the season on a high note.

The women’s basketball team made it to the Big Ten tournament semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Iowa. And, the wrestling team hosted the B1G tournament, but struggled quite a bit. Read more below.

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

ALL the Poop Articles Were Published This Week

Not Sports - Not Poop

Then There’s This

What better way to start a work week than to get a dose of awesome kids?

