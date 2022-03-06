Nebraska Vs. #10 Wisconsin Game Thread & NFL Combine Day 4

Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Wisconsin
Time: 1:00pm CST
Location: Madison, WI
TV: BTN
Radio: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Odds: Wisconsin -13.0
Last game of the 2021-22 regular season for the Huskers. The Huskers need a win to help pull them out of last place in the conference while Wisconsin needs this to clinch the Big Ten regular season outright.
Nebraska pushed Wisconsin to the end but could not pull off the win. The Huskers are riding a two game winning streak and would like to end the year on a high note. Taking down the #10 ranked team in the nation would do just that.
So, it’s still winter and I think the high today in Nebraska will be around 30 degrees. I suggest you come back from church and turn on the Huskers this afternoon and cheer on one last win before the conference tournament.
NFL Scouting Combine Day 4
When: 1:00 - 6:00 CST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV: NFL Network
What to Watch
Cornerbacks and Safetis will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.
Cam Taylor-Britt
Cam Taylor-Britt— Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 6, 2022
5'11
196
31 1/2"
10"
Taylor-Britt started the day off with his weight in and basically fit the average for what drafted cornerbacks stack up. It will be interesting to see how Taylor-Britt does in his athletic testing as the 40 yard dash may be what determines if he is a cornerback or safety. Here is a look at the five year average for cornerbacks and safeties drafted.
Cornerback
4.49 40 Yard Dash
1.55 10 Yard Split
4.19 Short Shuttle
6.93 3 Cone
36” Vertical Leap
10’03” Broad Jump
Safety
4.54 40 Yard Dash
1.56 10 Yard Split
4.24 Short Shuttle
6.99 3 Cone
35 1/2” Vertical Leap
10’03” Broad Jump
Loading comments...