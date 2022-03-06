Nebraska Vs. #10 Wisconsin Game Thread & NFL Combine Day 4

Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Wisconsin

Time: 1:00pm CST

Location: Madison, WI

TV: BTN

Radio: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Odds: Wisconsin -13.0

Live Stats

Last game of the 2021-22 regular season for the Huskers. The Huskers need a win to help pull them out of last place in the conference while Wisconsin needs this to clinch the Big Ten regular season outright.

Nebraska pushed Wisconsin to the end but could not pull off the win. The Huskers are riding a two game winning streak and would like to end the year on a high note. Taking down the #10 ranked team in the nation would do just that.

So, it’s still winter and I think the high today in Nebraska will be around 30 degrees. I suggest you come back from church and turn on the Huskers this afternoon and cheer on one last win before the conference tournament.

NFL Scouting Combine Day 4

When: 1:00 - 6:00 CST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: NFL Network

What to Watch

Cornerbacks and Safetis will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt



5'11

196

31 1/2"

10" — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 6, 2022

Taylor-Britt started the day off with his weight in and basically fit the average for what drafted cornerbacks stack up. It will be interesting to see how Taylor-Britt does in his athletic testing as the 40 yard dash may be what determines if he is a cornerback or safety. Here is a look at the five year average for cornerbacks and safeties drafted.

Cornerback

4.49 40 Yard Dash

1.55 10 Yard Split

4.19 Short Shuttle

6.93 3 Cone

36” Vertical Leap

10’03” Broad Jump

Safety

4.54 40 Yard Dash

1.56 10 Yard Split

4.24 Short Shuttle

6.99 3 Cone

35 1/2” Vertical Leap

10’03” Broad Jump